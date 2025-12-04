Baked Prosciutto and Brie with Apple Butter
Ingredients
Method
- Heat the oven to 230 degrees C. Cut 16 (1/2-inch thick) slices out of the loaf. Butter each side of the slices and put them onto a baking sheet.
- Spread 1 tablespoon of apple butter onto each slice.
- Top this with 1 slice of prosciutto and 3 or 4 slices of pear or apple. Cover this with the Brie slices, season with salt and pepper, and drizzle with olive oil.
- Bake until the cheese is melted, about 8 to 10 minutes.
