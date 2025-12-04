Food Network

Cheddar and Bacon Pinwheels

4.00
()
Rate

Puffed, golden pinwheels with a cheddar, bacon, and cream cheese centre.

Ingredients

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 190 degrees C. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
  2. Cook the bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat until crispy, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate to drain and allow to cool slightly, then finely chop. Set aside.
  3. In a small bowl, stir together the cream cheese and scallions. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Unfold the pastry sheets on a lightly floured work surface. Lightly roll each piece of pastry into a 10-inch square. Spread the cream cheese mixture over the entire surface of each piece of pastry, leaving a slight border around the edges. Sprinkle the Cheddar and bacon in an even layer over the top of the cream cheese mixture. Tightly roll each pastry sheet into a log (jelly roll style), then pinch the seam closed and place seam-side down on the work surface.
  5. Using a sharp knife, cut both logs crosswise into 12 pinwheels each, approximately 1 inch thick. Transfer 12 pinwheels to each prepared baking sheet, spiral-side up. In a small bowl, whisk the egg and 1 tablespoon water until combined to make an egg wash. Brush the tops and sides of the pinwheels with the egg wash.
  6. Bake the pinwheels until puffed and golden, 25 to 30 minutes. Serve warm.
