Besan Ki Barfi
4.50
(19)
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 35 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to people.
Ingredients
Method
- Put the sugar, water and cardamom into a saucepan and bring to a boil. Boil until a thick syrup forms a thread when pinched between thumb and forefinger, about 15 mins. Leave to cool slightly.
- Melt the butter in a large skillet over a medium-low heat and add the chickpea flour. Cook, stirring constantly until it turns a deep golden brown, about 12 to 15 mins, till the mixture sticks to a spoon.
- Add 75g pistachios and stir well and then add the cooled syrup. Stir well and pour into the baking tin, then sprinkle the top with 20g pistachios. Leave to set for 15 mins. Cut into pieces and serve.
Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.50
(19)