Spice and Crunch: Irresistible Indian Snack Recipes
41 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian snack recipe, we've got a great selection of snack ideas from India to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Indian Snack Recipes
There are so many great Indian snack recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
John Torode Makes His Own Version Of The Indian Samosa With Mango & Mint | John Torode's Asia
John Torode is in Mumbai, India, to eat delicious foods in the street markets and makes his own version of the samosa with mint and mango.
Indian Curry Lamb Skewers with Mint-Grilled Nectarine Chutney and Pita
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and 8 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 4 people.Discover Now
Irresistible Indian Snack Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Indian snack recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Indian snack ideas bring the flavour of Indian street food right into your kitchen. It’s not a party without the crunch of crab and coconut samosas or fabulous fish pakoras with a sweet peach chutney, and if you want to bring the heat, try stuffed green chillies. No list of Indian snack dishes is complete without chewda, the classic Indian snack mix, while for South Indian scrumminess, look no further than mini masala dosa - a crispy crepe filled with potato - onion and hot chilli, or medu vada, a doughnut-style fritter made with lentils and served with a sweet and spicy sambhar soup and a coconut and coriander chutney. Our Indian snack recipes are a treasure trove of tasty treats.