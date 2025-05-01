These Indian snack ideas bring the flavour of Indian street food right into your kitchen. It’s not a party without the crunch of crab and coconut samosas or fabulous fish pakoras with a sweet peach chutney, and if you want to bring the heat, try stuffed green chillies. No list of Indian snack dishes is complete without chewda, the classic Indian snack mix, while for South Indian scrumminess, look no further than mini masala dosa - a crispy crepe filled with potato - onion and hot chilli, or medu vada, a doughnut-style fritter made with lentils and served with a sweet and spicy sambhar soup and a coconut and coriander chutney. Our Indian snack recipes are a treasure trove of tasty treats.

