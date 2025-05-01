Food Network

Spice and Crunch: Irresistible Indian Snack Recipes

41 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Featured Indian Snack Recipes

There are so many great Indian snack recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Mozzarella Gobi Koftas with Sweet Potato Raita

Sweet Potato and Goat’s Cheese Samosas

Fish Koftas

Tandoori Meatballs with Coriander Raita

Crab and Coconut Samosas

Saffron and Lemon Shrikhand Doughnuts

Paneer Fishcakes with Chutney

Coconut toffee

A fallback image for Food Network UK

John Torode Makes His Own Version Of The Indian Samosa With Mango & Mint | John Torode's Asia

John Torode is in Mumbai, India, to eat delicious foods in the street markets and makes his own version of the samosa with mint and mango.

A fallback image for Food Network UK
A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK

Indian Curry Lamb Skewers with Mint-Grilled Nectarine Chutney and Pita

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and 8 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 4 people.

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Irresistible Indian Snack Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian snack recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Indian snack ideas bring the flavour of Indian street food right into your kitchen. It’s not a party without the crunch of crab and coconut samosas or fabulous fish pakoras with a sweet peach chutney, and if you want to bring the heat, try stuffed green chillies. No list of Indian snack dishes is complete without chewda, the classic Indian snack mix, while for South Indian scrumminess, look no further than mini masala dosa - a crispy crepe filled with potato - onion and hot chilli, or medu vada, a doughnut-style fritter made with lentils and served with a sweet and spicy sambhar soup and a coconut and coriander chutney. Our Indian snack recipes are a treasure trove of tasty treats.

All Recipes

Naan-chos

Indian Curry Lamb Skewers with Mint-Grilled Nectarine Chutney and Pita

healthy roti

Healthy Roti

Besan Ki Barfi

Fried pea and mint patty sandwiches: pea-lafels

Potato parathas

Cucumber Radish Salad

curried chicken salad

Curried chicken salad

Lobster rolls with curry mayonnaise

Spice Rubbed Lamb Pops

Spiced Hot Chocolate

Weekend Roti

Stuffed Green Chillies

Chapatti

recipe for kadhi pakora

Kadhi Pakora

Achaari Salmon Wraps

Fish pakoras with peach chutney

Parsnip Chips

Rhubarb and Star Anise Chutney

Sweet Potato Cakes

Spinach and Paneer Koftas

Pakoras

Sesame Chilli Vermicelli

Vegetarian Burgers

A fallback image for Food Network UK