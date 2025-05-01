Spice Up Your Celebration: Indian Party Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian party menu, we've got a great selection of party dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Indian Party Recipes
There are so many great Indian party recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
After learning more about how Britain embraced Indian cuisine and made it its own, Madhur Jaffrey shows how to make her version of the beloved Chicken Tikka Masala.
Chicken and Spinach Samosas
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and 5 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to people.Discover Now
Scrumptious Indian Party Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Indian party recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Big flavours, vibrant colours, and amazing aromas - these Indian party ideas have got it all! Craving the crunch? How about potato vegetable samosas, stuffed green chillies, or fish pakoras with a sweet peach chutney, and for a fusion twist on a Mexican classic, naan-chos is a delicious dish everyone can dive into! We’ve got delicious Indian party dishes, including oven-roasted cauliflower with turmeric and ginger, and spiced smoked salmon, while hand-held heaven comes in the form of Indian lamb skewers with a mint-grilled nectarine chutney in warm pitta! There's also scrummy sweets, including gorgeously gooey gulab jamun or a cool mango kulfi. Celebrate in style with our amazing Indian party recipes!