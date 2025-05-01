Food Network

Spice Up Your Celebration: Indian Party Recipes

Featured Indian Party Recipes

There are so many great Indian party recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

paneer pakoras

Spice Rubbed Lamb Pops

Varun Sudhakar's AB Cocktail

Sweet Potato and Goat’s Cheese Samosas

tandoori chicken

BBQ Tandoori Chicken with Onion Bhajis

East meets West salmon with mango masala salsa

Tandoori Meatballs with Coriander Raita

almost tandoori chicken

How To Make Britain's All Time Favourite Chicken Tikka Masala | Madhur Jaffrey's Curry Nation

After learning more about how Britain embraced Indian cuisine and made it its own, Madhur Jaffrey shows how to make her version of the beloved Chicken Tikka Masala.

chicken and spinach samosas

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and 5 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to people.

Scrumptious Indian Party Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian party recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Big flavours, vibrant colours, and amazing aromas - these Indian party ideas have got it all! Craving the crunch? How about potato vegetable samosas, stuffed green chillies, or fish pakoras with a sweet peach chutney, and for a fusion twist on a Mexican classic, naan-chos is a delicious dish everyone can dive into! We’ve got delicious Indian party dishes, including oven-roasted cauliflower with turmeric and ginger, and spiced smoked salmon, while hand-held heaven comes in the form of Indian lamb skewers with a mint-grilled nectarine chutney in warm pitta! There's also scrummy sweets, including gorgeously gooey gulab jamun or a cool mango kulfi. Celebrate in style with our amazing Indian party recipes!

Asma Khan's 9 Jewel Korma

Asma Khan's Chile Chocolate Barfi

Asma Khan's Kolar Pitha with Shrikhand

Asma Khan's Gajjar Ka Halwa (Carrot Halwa)

Asma Khan's Tamarind Prawns

Asma Khan's Aloo Gobi Matar

Naan-chos

Chana Balti

chicken and spinach samosas

Indian Curry Lamb Skewers with Mint-Grilled Nectarine Chutney and Pita

healthy roti

Healthy Roti

paneer pakoras

Bollywood basmati

Chai

Besan Ki Barfi

Crispy coriander potatoes

Lamb Curry

five jewlled dahl

Five Jewelled Dal

Fried pea and mint patty sandwiches: pea-lafels

Varun Sudhakar's AB Cocktail

Spiced Leg of Lamb

Lamb in Pickling Spices

Chana Dhansak

Potato Vegetable Samosas

