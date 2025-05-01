Big flavours, vibrant colours, and amazing aromas - these Indian party ideas have got it all! Craving the crunch? How about potato vegetable samosas, stuffed green chillies, or fish pakoras with a sweet peach chutney, and for a fusion twist on a Mexican classic, naan-chos is a delicious dish everyone can dive into! We’ve got delicious Indian party dishes, including oven-roasted cauliflower with turmeric and ginger, and spiced smoked salmon, while hand-held heaven comes in the form of Indian lamb skewers with a mint-grilled nectarine chutney in warm pitta! There's also scrummy sweets, including gorgeously gooey gulab jamun or a cool mango kulfi. Celebrate in style with our amazing Indian party recipes!

