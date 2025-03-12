Family Favourites: Hearty Indian Dinner Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian dinner menu, we've got a great selection of dinner ideas from India to ensure you dine in style.
There are so many great Indian dinner recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Atul Kochhar , the first Indian chef to be awarded a Michelin Star, gives us a step by step guide to creating a traditional Dal Makhani that his mother would make him as a child.
Lamb Rogan Josh
Whether you're looking for simple Indian dinner recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Bring the exotic ingredients, tastes, and aromas of Eastern cuisine into your kitchen with these incredible Indian dinner ideas. We’ve got scrummy starters, such as sweet potato and goat’s cheese samosas and mini masala dosa, and when it comes to mouthwatering mains, Indian dinner dishes don’t come much better than fish pakoras with peach chutney, a stunning South Indian style chicken, or a luscious lamb rogan josh. Desperate to impress your guests? How about Michelin maestro Tom Kerridge’s butter chicken curry. For dessert, try melt-in-the-mouth chocolate and cardamom panna cotta or delicious lentil biscuits. There’s something for everyone in this collection of Indian dinner recipes.