Family Favourites: Hearty Indian Dinner Recipes

51 recipes
Featured Indian Dinner Recipes

There are so many great Indian dinner recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Cardamom Chicken Gullfrazie

Tenderstem and Bengali Split Pea Curry

Chicken South Indian Style

Fish Koftas

Saag Paneer

Pakoras

achaari paneer

Achaari Paneer Stir Fry

Tandoori Meatballs with Coriander Raita

Michelin Star Indian Chef Reveals How To Make The Perfect Dal | My Greatest Dishes

Atul Kochhar , the first Indian chef to be awarded a Michelin Star, gives us a step by step guide to creating a traditional Dal Makhani that his mother would make him as a child.

Lamb Rogan Josh

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 4 people.

Irresistible Indian Dinner Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian dinner recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Bring the exotic ingredients, tastes, and aromas of Eastern cuisine into your kitchen with these incredible Indian dinner ideas. We’ve got scrummy starters, such as sweet potato and goat’s cheese samosas and mini masala dosa, and when it comes to mouthwatering mains, Indian dinner dishes don’t come much better than fish pakoras with peach chutney, a stunning South Indian style chicken, or a luscious lamb rogan josh. Desperate to impress your guests? How about Michelin maestro Tom Kerridge’s butter chicken curry. For dessert, try melt-in-the-mouth chocolate and cardamom panna cotta or delicious lentil biscuits. There’s something for everyone in this collection of Indian dinner recipes.

Starters
Main Course
Side Dish
Dessert

Tom Kerridge's Butter Chicken Curry

Naan-chos

Lamb Rogan Josh

Chicken Tikka or Balti Masala

Paneer pakoras

Vesan

Malai Koftas

Tenderstem Biryani

BBQ Tandoori Chicken with Onion Bhajis

Anjum Anand's Paneer and Pepper Karahi

Cauliflower with sweet potatoes

Cucumber Radish Salad

Kidney bean stew with sweet potatoes and oranges

Spice Rubbed Lamb Pops

Weekend Roti

Spiced Stuffed Aubergines

Stuffed Green Chillies

Kadhi Pakora

Chapatti

Almost Tandoori Chicken

Fish pakoras with peach chutney

Parsnip Chips

Sweet Potato Cakes

Spinach and Paneer Curry

