Chicken Soup 3 Ways
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Ingredients
Soup:
Flavour Variations:
Method
- Make the soup: Add the stock and 950ml water to a large saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Season the chicken with salt and add the pieces to the stock. When the stock starts to boil, reduce the heat to a simmer. Cook until the breast meat starts to separate from the bone, about 15 minutes, then remove with tongs or a large slotted spoon. Continue simmering the leg pieces until the meat pulls away from the bone, about 10 minutes more. Remove the legs from the pan and set aside. Once the chicken is cool enough to handle, remove the skin and shred the meat by hand.
- Add the carrots and celery stalks (reserving the leaves) to the soup and simmer until tender, about 8 minutes. Stir in the shredded chicken and cook for about 3 minutes, or until heated through, then remove from the heat. Season with salt, stir in the celery leaves and leave to cool to room temperature.
- Divide the soup into three 1-litre portions and freeze in containers for up to 1 month.
- To reheat: Thaw a container of soup and bring to a gentle boil in a medium saucepan. Add your chosen mix-ins and cook for a few minutes, until heated through. Serve.
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