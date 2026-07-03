Loaded Baked Potato Salad
4.00
(1)
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Ingredients
Method
- Place the potatoes in a large stock pot and cover with cold water. Add 1 tablespoon salt and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium, cover and cook until the potatoes can be easily pierced with a knife, about 10 minutes. Drain the potatoes in a sieve, rinse under cold water and set aside while you make the dressing.
- Stir together the sour cream, mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, garlic powder and onion powder in a large bowl. Add the potatoes and gently toss until coated. Gently fold in the bacon and cheese, reserving some for garnish. Add salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle with the paprika, scallions and reserved bacon and cheese.
Cook’s Note
This picnic salad has everyone's favourite baked potato fixings: cheese, bacon, sour cream and green onion.
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