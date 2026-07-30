Food Network
Overview
Ingredients
Method

Cherry Clafoutis

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Food Network Kitchen's version of the simple French dessert. Made with juicy cherries and baked in a smooth, custard-like batter until puffed and golden.

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Ingredients

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 190 degrees C. Butter an 11-inch-round baking dish and spread the cherries evenly over the bottom.
  2. Whisk the eggs, single cream, cottage cheese, 100g granulated sugar and the flour in a medium bowl until combined. Pour the batter over the cherries, sprinkle with the remaining 2 tablespoons granulated sugar and scatter the sliced butter on top.
  3. Bake until puffed and golden around the edges, about 40 minutes. Cool slightly, then dust with confectioners' sugar.


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