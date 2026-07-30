Cherry Clafoutis
4.00
(1)
Food Network Kitchen's version of the simple French dessert. Made with juicy cherries and baked in a smooth, custard-like batter until puffed and golden.
Ingredients
Method
- Preheat the oven to 190 degrees C. Butter an 11-inch-round baking dish and spread the cherries evenly over the bottom.
- Whisk the eggs, single cream, cottage cheese, 100g granulated sugar and the flour in a medium bowl until combined. Pour the batter over the cherries, sprinkle with the remaining 2 tablespoons granulated sugar and scatter the sliced butter on top.
- Bake until puffed and golden around the edges, about 40 minutes. Cool slightly, then dust with confectioners' sugar.
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Overall Rating:
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