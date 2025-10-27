Nonalcoholic Eggnog
Ingredients
Method
Special equipment: a candy thermometer
- Whisk together the eggs, egg yolks, sugar and a pinch of salt in a medium bowl.
- Heat the milk and 180ml of the cream in a medium saucepan over medium heat until the liquid starts to steam; remove from the heat.
- Whisk about 235ml of the hot milk mixture into the egg mixture, then pour the milk-egg mixture back into the saucepan. Return the saucepan to medium heat, and cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the mixture is thick enough to coat the back of the spoon and a thermometer reads 73 degrees C, about 5 minutes.
- Remove the saucepan from the heat, and stir in the vanilla and nutmeg. Strain the liquid through a fine mesh strainer into a medium bowl, and let it cool at room temperature until it is no longer hot, about 1 hour. Refrigerate until cold, about 2 hours up to 3 days.
- When ready to serve, whip the remaining 180ml cream with an electric mixer in a large bowl to medium peaks. Then, while whisking, slowly pour in the cold milk-egg mixture. The eggnog should be creamy and thicker than heavy cream. Serve with a light sprinkle of nutmeg and lemon zest if using.
