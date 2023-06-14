Father's Day
Leave the 'World's Greatest Dad' mug to the side this year. Show them you care with the Father's Day gift they really want- food.
Breakfast in Bed
Start as you mean to go on this Father's Day. Pamper the dad in your life with a breakfast in bed.
A Father-Daughter Chat
Watch Michel Roux and his daughter Emily share the life-lessons taught to them by their Dads.
Father's Day Lunch
Sunday Lunch, but make it about them.
The Ultimate Gift
Chocolate, whiskey, and ice-cream. This mouth-watering concoction will make up for last year's pair of socks.Re-create it
For Dessert
Effortlessly easy recipes to sweeten them up.
For Some Inspiration
Watch Gok re-creating his Dad's special dish- a plate of extra large, mighty spring rolls!