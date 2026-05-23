Food Network

Apple Pie Recipes

46 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Apple Pie Recipes

Get a slice of the good life with these irresistible apple pie ideas!

We’re starting strong with the icons - a classic apple pie, a fabulous French apple tart, and an apple crumble with vanilla ice cream, but these apple-packed treats only get more tempting. Give your desserts a glow-up with decadent fried apple pies or handheld apple turnovers, perfect for lunchboxes and on-the-go snacking. For a brunch twist, how about a roasted squash and apple tart? Apple pie dishes don’t come much better than a rustic Italian apple crostata, and if you’re looking to impress, a caramel apple pie is pure pomme perfection!

Whether you like it crumbly, crusty or piled high with ice cream, these apple pie recipes are the apple of our eye!

Featured Apple Pie Recipes

There are so many great apple pie recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Rustic Apple Pie with Dried Cherries

Apple Crumble with Vanilla Ice Cream

Lattice Crust Apple Pie

Ree Drummond's Apple Pie Martini

classic apple pie

Classic Apple Pie

fried apple pies coated in sugar

Fried Apple Pies

Apple Tart

Apple Turnovers

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Michelin Star Chef Makes An Authentic French Apple Tart With Vanilla Ice Cream

A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK
salted caramel apple pie

Tom Kerridge's Salted Caramel Apple Pie

This is Tom Kerridge's take on a classic apple pie. The addition of salted caramel creates an amazing toffee apple flavour that takes the dish to another level.

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Awesome Apple Pie Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple apple pie recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Scrumptious and sweet, check out these apple pie ideas. It’s not a dinner party without Tom Kerridge’s salted caramel apple pie or Ree Drummond’s apple pie martini, and talking of parties, apple pie pops are hand-held heaven! Go savoury with a pork, bacon and apple pie, and for perfect puds, how about a rustic apple pie with dried cherries, a puff pastry apple and raisin strudel, or a crunchy granola apple crumble. For everyday baking, Lyle’s apple pie flapjacks bring all those cosy flavours into perfectly portioned treats, and for showstopper apple pie dishes, look no further than a lattice crust apple pie, or a delectable deep-dish apple tarte tatin. Our apple pie recipes are seriously delicious!

All Recipes

classic apple pie

Classic Apple Pie

salted caramel apple pie

Tom Kerridge's Salted Caramel Apple Pie

Apple Pie Pops

fried apple pies coated in sugar

Fried Apple Pies

Fried Apple Pies

Country Apple Pie

Crustless apple pie with vanilla ice cream

pan fried apple pie pancakes

Pan Fried Apple Pie

deep dish vegan apple pie

Deep-Dish Vegan Apple Pie

Deep-dish apple pie

The Ultimate Caramel Apple Pie

Ree Drummond's Apple Pie Martini

Tom Kerridge's Toffee Apple Crumble Cake

Shortcut Patisserie Apple Tart by Mary McCartney

Apple Tart

Apple Crumble

Puff Pastry Apple and Raisin Strudel

apple crostata

Apple Crostata

Paula's Apple Pie Filling

French apple tart

Deep-dish apple tarte tatin

Roasted squash and apple tart

Apple Turnovers

Granola Apple Crumble

A fallback image for Food Network UK