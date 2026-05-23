Apple Pie Recipes

Get a slice of the good life with these irresistible apple pie ideas!

We’re starting strong with the icons - a classic apple pie, a fabulous French apple tart, and an apple crumble with vanilla ice cream, but these apple-packed treats only get more tempting. Give your desserts a glow-up with decadent fried apple pies or handheld apple turnovers, perfect for lunchboxes and on-the-go snacking. For a brunch twist, how about a roasted squash and apple tart? Apple pie dishes don’t come much better than a rustic Italian apple crostata, and if you’re looking to impress, a caramel apple pie is pure pomme perfection!

Whether you like it crumbly, crusty or piled high with ice cream, these apple pie recipes are the apple of our eye!