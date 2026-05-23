Apple Pie Recipes
If you're looking for a classic apple pie recipe, we've got a great selection of apple pie dishes to ensure you dine in style.
Apple Pie Recipes
Get a slice of the good life with these irresistible apple pie ideas!
We’re starting strong with the icons - a classic apple pie, a fabulous French apple tart, and an apple crumble with vanilla ice cream, but these apple-packed treats only get more tempting. Give your desserts a glow-up with decadent fried apple pies or handheld apple turnovers, perfect for lunchboxes and on-the-go snacking. For a brunch twist, how about a roasted squash and apple tart? Apple pie dishes don’t come much better than a rustic Italian apple crostata, and if you’re looking to impress, a caramel apple pie is pure pomme perfection!
Whether you like it crumbly, crusty or piled high with ice cream, these apple pie recipes are the apple of our eye!
Featured Apple Pie Recipes
There are so many great apple pie recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Michelin Star Chef Makes An Authentic French Apple Tart With Vanilla Ice Cream
Tom Kerridge's Salted Caramel Apple Pie
This is Tom Kerridge's take on a classic apple pie. The addition of salted caramel creates an amazing toffee apple flavour that takes the dish to another level.Discover Now