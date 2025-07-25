Asian Prawn Recipes

Shell-ebrate the best of the sea with these Asian prawn ideas!

From sizzling street food to elegant dinner parties, Asian prawn dishes are all about bold flavours, quick cooking, and a touch of culinary flair. We’ve got classic crowd-pleasers, including prawn and ginger siu mai dumplings and an iconic prawn pad Thai, and if you’re looking for lighter bites, how about a vibrant Asian prawn and celery salad or a sweet and savoury green papaya salad with prawn and pork. Weeknight dinners get a serious upgrade with kung po prawns with egg and asparagus fried rice or spicy prawn and pork meatballs with rujak sauce, and doesn’t everyone love crispy tempura battered prawns?

These Asian prawn recipes bring a wave of flavour to every meal!