Curries, Stir-Fries and Skewers: Asian Prawn Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Asian prawn recipe, we've got a great selection of prawn dishes from Asia to ensure you dine in style.
Shell-ebrate the best of the sea with these Asian prawn ideas!
From sizzling street food to elegant dinner parties, Asian prawn dishes are all about bold flavours, quick cooking, and a touch of culinary flair. We’ve got classic crowd-pleasers, including prawn and ginger siu mai dumplings and an iconic prawn pad Thai, and if you’re looking for lighter bites, how about a vibrant Asian prawn and celery salad or a sweet and savoury green papaya salad with prawn and pork. Weeknight dinners get a serious upgrade with kung po prawns with egg and asparagus fried rice or spicy prawn and pork meatballs with rujak sauce, and doesn’t everyone love crispy tempura battered prawns?
These Asian prawn recipes bring a wave of flavour to every meal!
Featured Asian Prawn Recipes
There are so many great Asian prawn recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Shows How To Make Delicious Sesame Prawn Toast | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok Wan shows how easy it is to make a takeaway classic, sesame prawn toast. It's the perfect snack for a small gathering with friends!
Salt and Pepper Tiger Prawns
If you like spice you will love these refreshing hot and sour prawns.Discover Now