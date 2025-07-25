Food Network

Shell-ebrate the best of the sea with these Asian prawn ideas!

From sizzling street food to elegant dinner parties, Asian prawn dishes are all about bold flavours, quick cooking, and a touch of culinary flair. We’ve got classic crowd-pleasers, including prawn and ginger siu mai dumplings and an iconic prawn pad Thai, and if you’re looking for lighter bites, how about a vibrant Asian prawn and celery salad or a sweet and savoury green papaya salad with prawn and pork. Weeknight dinners get a serious upgrade with kung po prawns with egg and asparagus fried rice or spicy prawn and pork meatballs with rujak sauce, and doesn’t everyone love crispy tempura battered prawns?

These Asian prawn recipes bring a wave of flavour to every meal!

There are so many great Asian prawn recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Tiger Prawn Yum with Lemongrass

Zesty Chilli Tiger Prawns

Mekong prawns stir fried with pork belly and spring onions (Tep rang ba roi)

Kung Po Prawns with Egg and Asparagus Fried Rice

Asian Prawn and Celery Salad

Spicy prawn and pork meatballs with rujak sauce

Coconut prawns

Sesame Prawn Toasts

Cook up a feast from the East with these Asian prawn ideas. It’s not a party without prawn and chive potstickers, prawn spring rolls with a fresh cucumber and yoghurt dip, and tempura avocado with prawns. If you’re looking to mix up your family dinners, how about coconut prawns with curried tomato, lime and roasted garlic coulis, or Mekong prawns stir-fried with pork belly and spring onions. Our line-up of Asian prawn dishes includes icons such as spicy prawn and pineapple fried rice, zesty chilli tiger prawns and a banana blossom pork and prawn salad. So whether you’re planning a quick weeknight supper, a festive gathering, or a healthy lunchbox treat, these Asian prawn recipes are shrimply the best!

Lemongrass-Coconut Prawn and Noodles Parchment Pack

Fast and Easy Coconut Curry Prawns

Sesame Prawn Toasts

Quick and Easy Prawn Laksa

Noodle Cake with Sweet Chilli Prawns and Scallops

Lemongrass Pork Ball, Prawn & Noodle Soup

Prawn sushi rolls

Spicy Thai grilled prawns with sour mango salad

Edamame with XO sauce

Prawn and Ginger Siu Mai Dumplings

Nyonya vegetable stew (Nyonya chap chye)

Coconut prawns

Prawn pad Thai

Peanutty somen noodles with prawns

Green papaya salad with prawn & pork

Shrimp and egg fried rice with Napa cabbage

Kuay Tiaw Pad Thai

Prawn pad Thai

Savoury tomato shabu shabu with seafood dippers

Spicy prawn and pork meatballs with rujak sauce

Asian Prawn and Celery Salad

Hot 'N Sweet Prawn Lettuce Wraps

Grilled prawns with coconut curry dip and peanuty noodles

Springing prawn rolls

