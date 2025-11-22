Spice up your supper with these sensational Asian sauce ideas. Oyster sauce chicken with bok choy, and grilled prawns with soy sauce, fresh ginger and garlic are guaranteed to get your tastebuds tingling, and for finger-licking fabulousness, teriyaki-glazed pork ribs are seriously scrumptious! Want to max out your midweek meals with exciting Asian sauce dishes? Try spicy prawn and pork meatballs with rujak sauce from Indonesia, or honey-teriyaki chicken fingers with sesame seeds, cellophane noodles and snap peas. Catch of the day has to be wok-cooked monkfish with soy sauce, and if you’re craving a takeaway classic, try saucy hot and sweet Chinese chicken.

Read More