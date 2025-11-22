Stir, Dip, Repeat: Essential Asian Sauce Recipes
39 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic Asian sauce recipe, we've got a great selection of sauce ideas from Asia to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Asian Sauce Recipes
There are so many great Asian sauce recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
How To Make Sizzling Black Pepper Beef & Egg Fried Rice | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok Wan shows how to make the perfect dinner pairing: delicious sizzling black pepper beef and egg fried rice!
Spicy Hoisin Glazed Aubergine
Lunch, brunch or a sensational side, chilli flakes take this incredible grilled aubergine recipe to another level!Discover Now
Stunning Asian Sauce Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Asian sauce recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Spice up your supper with these sensational Asian sauce ideas. Oyster sauce chicken with bok choy, and grilled prawns with soy sauce, fresh ginger and garlic are guaranteed to get your tastebuds tingling, and for finger-licking fabulousness, teriyaki-glazed pork ribs are seriously scrumptious! Want to max out your midweek meals with exciting Asian sauce dishes? Try spicy prawn and pork meatballs with rujak sauce from Indonesia, or honey-teriyaki chicken fingers with sesame seeds, cellophane noodles and snap peas. Catch of the day has to be wok-cooked monkfish with soy sauce, and if you’re craving a takeaway classic, try saucy hot and sweet Chinese chicken.