Stir, Dip, Repeat: Essential Asian Sauce Recipes

39 recipes
Featured Asian Sauce Recipes

There are so many great Asian sauce recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Sweet & Sour BBQ Sauce

Flatbread and Prawns with Asian Sauce

Herby Vietnamese Dipping Sauce

Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Dipping Sauce

How To Make Sizzling Black Pepper Beef & Egg Fried Rice | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok Wan shows how to make the perfect dinner pairing: delicious sizzling black pepper beef and egg fried rice!

Spicy Hoisin Glazed Aubergine

Lunch, brunch or a sensational side, chilli flakes take this incredible grilled aubergine recipe to another level!

Stunning Asian Sauce Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Asian sauce recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Spice up your supper with these sensational Asian sauce ideas. Oyster sauce chicken with bok choy, and grilled prawns with soy sauce, fresh ginger and garlic are guaranteed to get your tastebuds tingling, and for finger-licking fabulousness, teriyaki-glazed pork ribs are seriously scrumptious! Want to max out your midweek meals with exciting Asian sauce dishes? Try spicy prawn and pork meatballs with rujak sauce from Indonesia, or honey-teriyaki chicken fingers with sesame seeds, cellophane noodles and snap peas. Catch of the day has to be wok-cooked monkfish with soy sauce, and if you’re craving a takeaway classic, try saucy hot and sweet Chinese chicken.

Beef in oyster sauce

Faux Peanut Sauce

Spicy prawn and pork meatballs with rujak sauce

Peanut Sauce

Grilled Shrimp with Asian Style Cocktail Sauce

Rainbow Noodles with Chilli Peanut Sauce

Saucy Hot and Sweet Chinese Chicken

Asian Spicy Barbecue Chicken

sashimi napoleon

Sashimi Napoleon

Teriyaki-glazed pork spare ribs

chicken teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

BBQ Yellow Bean Chicken with Grilled Chinese Long Beans

Pork-coleslaw spring rolls

Veggie potstickers

Edamame with XO sauce

Spicy Szechuan chicken lettuce wraps

kobe beef

Kobe beef with dipping sauce and hibachi coleslaw

Firecracker Chicken

Korean Lamb Chops

