Nourishing and Comforting Asian Soup Recipes
28 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic Asian soup recipe, we've got a great selection of soup ideas from Asia to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Asian Soup Recipes
There are so many great Asian soup recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
How To Make Crab And Sweetcorn Soup With Wonton Crackers | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok is sharing his favourite soup recipes! From the simple crab and sweetcorn soup to Gok's own version of classic tom yum soup.
Pho Soup
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and 10 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to eight people.Discover Now
Amazing Asian Soup Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Asian soup recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Take your tastebuds on a whirlwind tour of the Orient with these amazing Asian soup ideas. For the purists, nothing beats a steaming bowl of Vietnamese pho - fragrant broth, slippery noodles, and all the fresh herbs you can handle - while from China, a lemongrass, pork ball, prawn and noodle soup is a true taste of tradition. No list of Asian soup dishes is complete without Japanese mushroom egg noodle soup, and a Thai breakfast soup flavoured with garlic and chilli is guaranteed to get you out of bed! If you’ve got time, a slow-cooked Korean-style short rib soup is a dinner party delight, and a fakeaway takeaway chicken and sweetcorn soup is a time-honoured classic. Our Asian soup recipes are pho-nomenal!