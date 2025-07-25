Food Network

Nourishing and Comforting Asian Soup Recipes

Featured Asian Soup Recipes

There are so many great Asian soup recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Vietnamese Chicken Noodle Soup

Hot and Sour Soup

Pork and Cabbage Dumplings in Hot and Sour Soup

Clear Soup with Roast Duck and Crispy Herbs

How To Make Crab And Sweetcorn Soup With Wonton Crackers | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok is sharing his favourite soup recipes! From the simple crab and sweetcorn soup to Gok's own version of classic tom yum soup.

pho soup

Pho Soup

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and 10 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to eight people.

Amazing Asian Soup Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Asian soup recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Take your tastebuds on a whirlwind tour of the Orient with these amazing Asian soup ideas. For the purists, nothing beats a steaming bowl of Vietnamese pho - fragrant broth, slippery noodles, and all the fresh herbs you can handle - while from China, a lemongrass, pork ball, prawn and noodle soup is a true taste of tradition. No list of Asian soup dishes is complete without Japanese mushroom egg noodle soup, and a Thai breakfast soup flavoured with garlic and chilli is guaranteed to get you out of bed! If you’ve got time, a slow-cooked Korean-style short rib soup is a dinner party delight, and a fakeaway takeaway chicken and sweetcorn soup is a time-honoured classic. Our Asian soup recipes are pho-nomenal!

All Recipes

Vietnamese Chicken Noodle Soup

Lemongrass Pork Ball, Prawn & Noodle Soup

Seared foie gras with foie gras soup dumplings

miso soup

Miso and corn soup

Pho soup

Tomato and Pepper Consommé

Japanese mushroom egg noodle soup

Asian mushroom soup

Savory Sour Chicken Noodle Soup

South-East Asian fish Soup

Noodle soup for needy people

Clear Soup with Roast Duck and Crispy Herbs

Chicken and Sweetcorn Chowder

Magical Chicken Ginseng Soup

Tenderstem and Chicken Vietnamese Noodle Soup

Slow cooked Korean-style short rib soup

Thai Breakfast Soup

Pork and Cabbage Dumplings in Hot and Sour Soup

Fast Hot and Sour Noodle Soup

Chicken and Sweetcorn Soup

Thai curry chicken noodle soup

Chicken Rice Soup with Ginger

Tamarind and Pineapple Fish Soup

