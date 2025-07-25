Take your tastebuds on a whirlwind tour of the Orient with these amazing Asian soup ideas. For the purists, nothing beats a steaming bowl of Vietnamese pho - fragrant broth, slippery noodles, and all the fresh herbs you can handle - while from China, a lemongrass, pork ball, prawn and noodle soup is a true taste of tradition. No list of Asian soup dishes is complete without Japanese mushroom egg noodle soup, and a Thai breakfast soup flavoured with garlic and chilli is guaranteed to get you out of bed! If you’ve got time, a slow-cooked Korean-style short rib soup is a dinner party delight, and a fakeaway takeaway chicken and sweetcorn soup is a time-honoured classic. Our Asian soup recipes are pho-nomenal!

Read More