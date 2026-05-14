Chicken Pasta Recipes That Never Miss
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If you're looking for a classic chicken pasta recipe, we've got a great selection of chicken pasta dishes to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Chicken Pasta Recipes
There are so many great chicken pasta recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Adam Richman Learns To Make Pasta With A Legendary Italian Grandmother | Adam Richman Eats Italy
Chicken Spaghetti
This chicken spaghetti recipe is a cheesy, bubbling bake that turns simple pantry staples into the ultimate family favourite.Discover Now
Amazing Chicken Pasta Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple chicken pasta recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
From creamy classics to weekday wonders, these chicken pasta ideas won't let you down. Stuffed shells with chicken and rocket and creamy Alfredo sauce is a tasty twist on an icon of Italian cookery, while for quick and easy weeknight family meals, how about orecchiette with mini chicken meatballs, or rigatoni with spicy chicken sausage, asparagus, aubergine and roasted peppers. We’ve also got lighter chicken pasta dishes, including penne with chicken, wild mushrooms and peas, or lemon chicken soup with spaghetti, and for the ultimate comfort food, buffalo chicken macaroni and cheese hits the spot! Whether you’re feeding the famiglia or just craving midweek indulgence, these chicken pasta recipes are perfetto!