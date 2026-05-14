From creamy classics to weekday wonders, these chicken pasta ideas won't let you down. Stuffed shells with chicken and rocket and creamy Alfredo sauce is a tasty twist on an icon of Italian cookery, while for quick and easy weeknight family meals, how about orecchiette with mini chicken meatballs, or rigatoni with spicy chicken sausage, asparagus, aubergine and roasted peppers. We’ve also got lighter chicken pasta dishes, including penne with chicken, wild mushrooms and peas, or lemon chicken soup with spaghetti, and for the ultimate comfort food, buffalo chicken macaroni and cheese hits the spot! Whether you’re feeding the famiglia or just craving midweek indulgence, these chicken pasta recipes are perfetto!

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