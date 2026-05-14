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Chicken Pasta Recipes That Never Miss

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Featured Chicken Pasta Recipes

There are so many great chicken pasta recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Chicken Thighs with Penne and Cherry Tomato Mayo

Skillet Chicken Lasagne

Buffalo Chicken Macaroni and Cheese

Chicken Sausage Rigatoni in a Spicy Vodka Sauce

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Adam Richman Learns To Make Pasta With A Legendary Italian Grandmother | Adam Richman Eats Italy

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Chicken Spaghetti

This chicken spaghetti recipe is a cheesy, bubbling bake that turns simple pantry staples into the ultimate family favourite.

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Amazing Chicken Pasta Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple chicken pasta recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
From creamy classics to weekday wonders, these chicken pasta ideas won't let you down. Stuffed shells with chicken and rocket and creamy Alfredo sauce is a tasty twist on an icon of Italian cookery, while for quick and easy weeknight family meals, how about orecchiette with mini chicken meatballs, or rigatoni with spicy chicken sausage, asparagus, aubergine and roasted peppers. We’ve also got lighter chicken pasta dishes, including penne with chicken, wild mushrooms and peas, or lemon chicken soup with spaghetti, and for the ultimate comfort food, buffalo chicken macaroni and cheese hits the spot! Whether you’re feeding the famiglia or just craving midweek indulgence, these chicken pasta recipes are perfetto!

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Chicken Thighs with Penne and Cherry Tomato Mayo

Rigatoni with Chicken Thighs

Skillet Chicken Lasagne

Tagliatelle with Slivers of Chicken in a Creamy Green Peppercorn Sauce

Harvest moon macaroni

Tagliatelle with chicken livers and truffle: tajarin albese

Buffalo Chicken Macaroni and Cheese

Lemon chicken soup with spaghetti

Penne rustica

Penne with chicken, wild mushrooms and peas

Personal penne primavera

Creamy fusilli with mushrooms and chicken

Chicken Sausage Rigatoni in a Spicy Vodka Sauce

Pesto Chicken Penne

Linguine with Chicken Ragu

Rigatoni with Spicy Chicken Sausage, Asparagus, Aubergine, and Roasted Peppers

Chicken Spaghetti

Stuffed shells with chicken and rocket and creamy alfredo sauce

Orecchiette with Mini Chicken Meatballs

Tricolore penne pasta with chicken

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Chicken gravy and meatballs with multigrain spaghetti

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Pumpkin seed crusted Cheddar Jack southwest chicken macaroni

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Fresh fettuccine with roasted chicken and broccoli rabe

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Chicken, broccoli, and cherry tomato fusilli

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