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Feta Better: Feta Salad Recipes

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Featured Feta Salad Recipes

There are so many great feta salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Carrot, Date and Feta Salad

Rocket, Watermelon and Feta Salad

Tom Kerridge's Herby Lentil and Feta Salad

chicken thighs on a plate with a fresh watermelon salad

30-Minute Grilled Chicken Thighs with Watermelon and Feta Salad

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Mary Berry's Vibrant Mint Salad Perfect For The Summer!

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greek salad with oregano marinated chicken

Greek salad with oregano marinated chicken

For a quick and easy lunch packed full of the sunshine flavours of the Mediterranean, oregano-marinated chicken with a refreshing Greek salad is hard to beat!

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Fabulous Feta Salad Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple feta salad recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Fet-up with the same old same old salads? These feta salad recipes are packed with vibrant colours and fresh flavours. A minty Greek salad with crunchy cucumber, sweet tomatoes, crumbly feta and zesty lemon juice is an all-time classic, and for a sweet-salty-seafood sensation, try a grilled shrimp, watermelon and feta salad. Feta salad ideas don’t come much better than superstar chef Tom Kerridge’s herby lentil and feta salad, while a feta cheese Greek salad with oregano marinated chicken is the definition of a delicious light lunch. A carrot, date and feta salad takes you to the mouthwatering Middle East, and a skewered Greek salad is party-perfect. There’s nothing better than a salad with feta!

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Tom Kerridge's Herby Lentil and Feta Salad

Greek Salad

Grilled Shrimp, Watermelon and Feta Salad

Warm Salad of Mushrooms, Lentils and Feta

greek salad with oregano marinated chicken

Greek salad with oregano marinated chicken

Skewered Greek Salad

Root vegetable and feta salad

greek salad

Greek Salad

tomato feta salad

Tomato feta salad

greek salad

Greek salad

Papaya and feta salad

Tenderstem, Watermelon and Feta Salad

Siba's Beetroot and Feta Cheese Salad

Tomato Feta Pasta Salad

Feta Cous Cous Salad

Rocket, Watermelon and Feta Salad

Easy Greek Salad

Minty Greek Salad

Greek Salad

Grilled Greek Panzanella Salad

Greek Salad Layered Dip

Carrot, Date and Feta Salad

Greek pizza with chicken, feta and olives with mixed cherry tomato salad

chicken thighs on a plate with a fresh watermelon salad

30-Minute Grilled Chicken Thighs with Watermelon and Feta Salad

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