Feta Better: Feta Salad Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic feta salad recipe, we've got a great selection of salads with feta to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Feta Salad Recipes
There are so many great feta salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Mary Berry's Vibrant Mint Salad Perfect For The Summer!
Greek salad with oregano marinated chicken
For a quick and easy lunch packed full of the sunshine flavours of the Mediterranean, oregano-marinated chicken with a refreshing Greek salad is hard to beat!Discover Now
Fabulous Feta Salad Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple feta salad recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Fet-up with the same old same old salads? These feta salad recipes are packed with vibrant colours and fresh flavours. A minty Greek salad with crunchy cucumber, sweet tomatoes, crumbly feta and zesty lemon juice is an all-time classic, and for a sweet-salty-seafood sensation, try a grilled shrimp, watermelon and feta salad. Feta salad ideas don’t come much better than superstar chef Tom Kerridge’s herby lentil and feta salad, while a feta cheese Greek salad with oregano marinated chicken is the definition of a delicious light lunch. A carrot, date and feta salad takes you to the mouthwatering Middle East, and a skewered Greek salad is party-perfect. There’s nothing better than a salad with feta!