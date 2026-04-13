Fet-up with the same old same old salads? These feta salad recipes are packed with vibrant colours and fresh flavours. A minty Greek salad with crunchy cucumber, sweet tomatoes, crumbly feta and zesty lemon juice is an all-time classic, and for a sweet-salty-seafood sensation, try a grilled shrimp, watermelon and feta salad. Feta salad ideas don’t come much better than superstar chef Tom Kerridge’s herby lentil and feta salad, while a feta cheese Greek salad with oregano marinated chicken is the definition of a delicious light lunch. A carrot, date and feta salad takes you to the mouthwatering Middle East, and a skewered Greek salad is party-perfect. There’s nothing better than a salad with feta!

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