Food Network

Fresh from the Med: Iconic Greek Salad Recipes

15 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Featured Greek Salad Recipes

There are so many great Greek salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Greek Salad

Chicken breast with feta, celery and radish salad

Mint, Courgette, Bean and Pine Nut Salad

Grilled Greek Panzanella Salad

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Mary Berry's Vibrant Mint Salad Perfect For The Summer!

A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK

Greek Meatball Salad

Juicy, herby, and packed with Mediterranean flavour, this Greek meatball salad is perfect for piling high and sharing.

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Scrumptious Greek Salad Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Greek salad recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Nothing says sunshine quite like these Greek salad ideas. A classic Greek salad, with crunchy veggies, crumbly feta cheese and the zing of kalamata olives is pure Med magic, and if you want to mix it up, a skewered Greek salad, or a Greek salad with marinated chicken are just as delicious! But these Greek salad dishes aren't just sides, they’re summertime showstoppers - whether it's a Greek orzo and grilled shrimp salad with a mustard-dill vinaigrette, or a grilled Greek panzanella salad, and for something a little heartier, a Greek meatball salad with crispy pitta chips is a brilliant brunch. You’ll be back time and time again for these amazing Greek salad recipes!

All Recipes

All
Greek
salad
Lunch
Healthy
vegetable
olive
cheese

Mint, Courgette, Bean and Pine Nut Salad

greek salad with oregano marinated chicken

Greek salad with oregano marinated chicken

Skewered Greek Salad

Root vegetable and feta salad

greek salad

Greek Salad

tomato feta salad

Tomato feta salad

Chicken breast with feta, celery and radish salad

greek salad

Greek salad

Dave Lieberman's feta, black olive, and oregano salad (aka Pizza parlour salad)

Minty Greek Salad

Greek Salad

Greek Orzo and Grilled Shrimp Salad with Mustard-Dill Vinaigrette

Grilled Greek Panzanella Salad

Greek Salad Layered Dip

Greek Meatball Salad

A fallback image for Food Network UK