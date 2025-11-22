Fresh from the Med: Iconic Greek Salad Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Greek salad recipe, we've got a great selection of salad dishes from Greece to ensure you dine in style.
There are so many great Greek salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Juicy, herby, and packed with Mediterranean flavour, this Greek meatball salad is perfect for piling high and sharing.Discover Now
Nothing says sunshine quite like these Greek salad ideas. A classic Greek salad, with crunchy veggies, crumbly feta cheese and the zing of kalamata olives is pure Med magic, and if you want to mix it up, a skewered Greek salad, or a Greek salad with marinated chicken are just as delicious! But these Greek salad dishes aren't just sides, they’re summertime showstoppers - whether it's a Greek orzo and grilled shrimp salad with a mustard-dill vinaigrette, or a grilled Greek panzanella salad, and for something a little heartier, a Greek meatball salad with crispy pitta chips is a brilliant brunch. You’ll be back time and time again for these amazing Greek salad recipes!