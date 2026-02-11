From sensational street food to fabulous fine dining, these grilled Thai dish ideas are full of possibilities. We’ve got stunning seafood, including ginger-soy-lime marinated prawns and Thai red curry mussels, and if you’re looking for light and easy, how about a grilled steak and papaya salad, or a classic grilled tofu and chicken pad Thai. Then there's hearty Thai grilled dishes, like grilled ribbons of Thai-style steak with red curry paste, fish sauce, chillies, and smoky spices, and for the icons of Thai cuisine, look no further than chicken satay with a spicy peanut sauce, and finger-lickin’ sweet and spicy Asian barbecued ribs. Our Thai grilled recipes turn everyday into a cooking adventure!

