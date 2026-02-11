Food Network

Charred to Perfection: Grilled Thai Recipes

Featured Thai Grilled Recipes

There are so many great Thai grilled recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Grilled Ribbons of Thai-Style Steak

asian barbecued ribs

Sweet and Spicy Asian Barbecued Ribs

Grilled Steak and Papaya Salad

Ginger-soy-lime marinated prawns

Chilli & Salt King Prawns | Gok Wan’s Easy Asian

Gok Wan shows us how he makes an easy but spectacular Chilli & Salt King Prawns, with a great tip on finding out when the oil in your wok is at the right temperature for frying.

Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Juicy, smoky, and irresistibly nutty, this chicken satay with spicy peanut sauce is a flavour-packed favourite that serves up the sizzle and the spice to your supper!

Delicious Thai Grilled Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Thai grilled recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
From sensational street food to fabulous fine dining, these grilled Thai dish ideas are full of possibilities. We’ve got stunning seafood, including ginger-soy-lime marinated prawns and Thai red curry mussels, and if you’re looking for light and easy, how about a grilled steak and papaya salad, or a classic grilled tofu and chicken pad Thai. Then there's hearty Thai grilled dishes, like grilled ribbons of Thai-style steak with red curry paste, fish sauce, chillies, and smoky spices, and for the icons of Thai cuisine, look no further than chicken satay with a spicy peanut sauce, and finger-lickin’ sweet and spicy Asian barbecued ribs. Our Thai grilled recipes turn everyday into a cooking adventure!

