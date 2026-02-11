Charred to Perfection: Grilled Thai Recipes
16 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic grilled Thai recipe, we've got a great selection of grilled dishes from Thailand to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Thai Grilled Recipes
There are so many great Thai grilled recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Chilli & Salt King Prawns | Gok Wan’s Easy Asian
Gok Wan shows us how he makes an easy but spectacular Chilli & Salt King Prawns, with a great tip on finding out when the oil in your wok is at the right temperature for frying.
Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce
Juicy, smoky, and irresistibly nutty, this chicken satay with spicy peanut sauce is a flavour-packed favourite that serves up the sizzle and the spice to your supper!Discover Now
Delicious Thai Grilled Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Thai grilled recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
From sensational street food to fabulous fine dining, these grilled Thai dish ideas are full of possibilities. We’ve got stunning seafood, including ginger-soy-lime marinated prawns and Thai red curry mussels, and if you’re looking for light and easy, how about a grilled steak and papaya salad, or a classic grilled tofu and chicken pad Thai. Then there's hearty Thai grilled dishes, like grilled ribbons of Thai-style steak with red curry paste, fish sauce, chillies, and smoky spices, and for the icons of Thai cuisine, look no further than chicken satay with a spicy peanut sauce, and finger-lickin’ sweet and spicy Asian barbecued ribs. Our Thai grilled recipes turn everyday into a cooking adventure!