Extreme Cuisine: High Protein Thai Recipes
16 recipes
If you're looking for a classic high protein Thai recipe, we've got a great selection of high protein dishes from Thailand to ensure you dine in style.
Featured High Protein Thai Recipes
There are so many great high protein Thai recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok’s Thai Fishcakes Are The Ultimate South-East Asian Crowd Pleaser | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok dives into the South-East culinary culture to prepare a delicious menu. The main dishes are finger-liking good Thai fishcakes and Mongolian spicy chicken wings.
Tom Kerridge's Thai-Style Fish Cakes
These fresh, fragrant fish cakes make a beautiful snack or starter, complemented by a crunchy salad garnish with a chilli kick. Don't forget the lime and condiments - they are the secret weapons for a fully Thai vibe.Discover Now
Incredible Thai High Protein Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Thai high protein recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Keep your energy game strong and your taste buds happy with these Thai high-protein ideas! East meets West with our incredible Thai-style Mexican chicken wraps, and you’ll be hooked by a Thai prawn stir-fry and iconic Thai fish cakes with a spicy sweet chilli dipping sauce. Looking to get your grill on with tasty Thai high protein dishes? How about coconut basil chicken burgers with Thai peanut pesto, or tamarind baby back ribs. For a fresh twist on dinner, try geng gari gai, a classic southern Thai chicken curry that’s big on spices and flavour! Whether you’re chasing gym gains or just love hearty, satisfying dishes, our Thai high-protein recipes will give your dinners a real kick of energy!