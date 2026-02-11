Food Network

Extreme Cuisine: High Protein Thai Recipes

16 recipes
Featured High Protein Thai Recipes

There are so many great high protein Thai recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Grilled Thai Beef Salad

Thai BBQ chicken

Grilled Ribbons of Thai-Style Steak

Thai Prawn Stir-Fry

Gok’s Thai Fishcakes Are The Ultimate South-East Asian Crowd Pleaser | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok dives into the South-East culinary culture to prepare a delicious menu. The main dishes are finger-liking good Thai fishcakes and Mongolian spicy chicken wings.

Tom Kerridge's Thai-Style Fish Cakes

These fresh, fragrant fish cakes make a beautiful snack or starter, complemented by a crunchy salad garnish with a chilli kick. Don't forget the lime and condiments - they are the secret weapons for a fully Thai vibe.

Incredible Thai High Protein Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Thai high protein recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Keep your energy game strong and your taste buds happy with these Thai high-protein ideas! East meets West with our incredible Thai-style Mexican chicken wraps, and you’ll be hooked by a Thai prawn stir-fry and iconic Thai fish cakes with a spicy sweet chilli dipping sauce. Looking to get your grill on with tasty Thai high protein dishes? How about coconut basil chicken burgers with Thai peanut pesto, or tamarind baby back ribs. For a fresh twist on dinner, try geng gari gai, a classic southern Thai chicken curry that’s big on spices and flavour! Whether you’re chasing gym gains or just love hearty, satisfying dishes, our Thai high-protein recipes will give your dinners a real kick of energy!

Pork and Pate Banh Mi

Tom Kerridge's Thai-Style Fish Cakes

Grilled Ribbons of Thai-Style Steak

Satay chicken salad wraps

Satay chicken salad wraps

Mieng tuna

Tamarind Baby Back Ribs

Thai BBQ chicken

Steak salad with peanut-lime vinaigrette

Thai Fish Cakes

Pad Krapow Ped

Grilled Steak and Papaya Salad

Thai Chicken Laab Salad

Thai Prawn Stir-Fry

Grilled Thai Beef Salad

Geng Gari Gai

Thai-style mexican chicken wraps

