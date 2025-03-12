Mild to Wild: Indian Chicken Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian chicken recipe, we've got a great selection of chicken dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Discover the secrets of Eastern cuisine with these Indian chicken ideas.
Chicken tikka masala, chicken korma with its rich and creamy sauce, and a flavour-packed chicken biryani need no introduction, but if you’re looking for something truly special, how about boozy brandied chicken curry with grapes, or superstar chef Tom Kerridge’s butter chicken curry. We've got incredible Indian chicken dishes for busy weeknights, including spicy chicken burgers, an authentic tandoori chicken, and South Indian style chicken, and if you’re craving the crunch, chicken and spinach samosas are seriously scrummy.
Our Indian chicken recipes are a treasure trove of tantalising tastes.
Featured Indian Chicken Recipes
How To Make Britain's All Time Favourite Chicken Tikka Masala | Madhur Jaffrey's Curry Nation
After learning more about how Britain embraced Indian cuisine and made it its own, Madhur Jaffrey shows how to make her version of the beloved Chicken Tikka Masala.
Almost Tandoori Chicken
In this 'Almost' Tandoori Chicken recipe, greek yoghurt tenderises the meat for a soft, juicy texture.Discover Now