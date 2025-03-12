Indian Chicken Recipes

Discover the secrets of Eastern cuisine with these Indian chicken ideas.

Chicken tikka masala, chicken korma with its rich and creamy sauce, and a flavour-packed chicken biryani need no introduction, but if you’re looking for something truly special, how about boozy brandied chicken curry with grapes, or superstar chef Tom Kerridge’s butter chicken curry. We've got incredible Indian chicken dishes for busy weeknights, including spicy chicken burgers, an authentic tandoori chicken, and South Indian style chicken, and if you’re craving the crunch, chicken and spinach samosas are seriously scrummy.

Our Indian chicken recipes are a treasure trove of tantalising tastes.