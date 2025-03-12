Food Network

Mild to Wild: Indian Chicken Recipes

Indian Chicken Recipes

Discover the secrets of Eastern cuisine with these Indian chicken ideas. 

Chicken tikka masala, chicken korma with its rich and creamy sauce, and a flavour-packed chicken biryani need no introduction, but if you’re looking for something truly special, how about boozy brandied chicken curry with grapes, or superstar chef Tom Kerridge’s butter chicken curry. We've got incredible Indian chicken dishes for busy weeknights, including spicy chicken burgers, an authentic tandoori chicken, and South Indian style chicken, and if you’re craving the crunch, chicken and spinach samosas are seriously scrummy.

Our Indian chicken recipes are a treasure trove of tantalising tastes.

Featured Indian Chicken Recipes

There are so many great Indian chicken recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Masala Curry

Chicken South Indian Style

Kerelan Chicken Curry in Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Korma

Creamy Chicken Curry

Chicken in a Cashew Nut Sauce

Biryani

How To Make Britain's All Time Favourite Chicken Tikka Masala | Madhur Jaffrey's Curry Nation

After learning more about how Britain embraced Indian cuisine and made it its own, Madhur Jaffrey shows how to make her version of the beloved Chicken Tikka Masala.

almost tandoori chicken

Almost Tandoori Chicken

In this 'Almost' Tandoori Chicken recipe, greek yoghurt tenderises the meat for a soft, juicy texture.

Incredible Indian Chicken Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian chicken recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
If you’re looking for your favourite takeaways or homestyle meals, you’ll find them in this collection of Indian chicken ideas. A chicken and cashew nut curry is a classic, and if you want to feel the heat, try a chicken vindaloo - if you dare! We’ve got marvellous midweek meals, including crispy roasted chicken with orange and cardamom, an authentic BBQ tandoori chicken with onion bhajis, and Punjabi quesadillas, a fab fusion of east and west. No list of Indian chicken dishes is complete without a curried chicken salad, a chicken tikka or balti masala, or taj maholla chicken, while papaya chicken is a sweet-savoury sensation. Our Indian chicken recipes are a celebration of culture, flavour and tradition.

Tom Kerridge's Butter Chicken Curry

Chicken Tikka or Balti Masala

chicken and spinach samosas

Chicken and Spinach Samosas

indian spiced chicken

Indian-Spiced Chicken

Chicken curry

Brandied curry chicken with grapes

Taj maholla! chicken

tandoori chicken

BBQ Tandoori Chicken with Onion Bhajis

Tandoori chicken

Chicken with green curry sauce

curried chicken salad

Curried chicken salad

Green Chicken Biryani

Spicy Chicken Burgers

Spiced Indian Chicken

Chicken kebabs

Punjabi quesadillas

Spicy Roast Chicken

Chicken Tikka Masala

No-butter chicken

Papaya chicken

Slow-cooked Curried Chicken with Cauliflower

Cardamom Chicken Gullfrazie

Chicken and Cashew Nut Curry

