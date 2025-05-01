Food Network

Tender and Aromatic: Indian Lamb Recipes

26 recipes
This collection of Indian lamb ideas is positively baa-rilliant!

From a luscious lamb shank rogan josh, a staple of Kashmiri cuisine, to a leg of lamb fit for royalty, our Indian lamb dishes are guaranteed to curry favour with family and friends! Looking to impress? Try Michelin maestro Tom Kerridge’s Indian spiced lamb with coconut beans, or a curry-crusted leg of lamb with pomegranate raita. If you like to feel the fire with your flavour, try a vindaloo for chicken or lamb

Packed lunches and picnics will never be the same again with lamb tandoori hoagies in the basket, and a classic lamb curry with a side of basmati rice is a true taste of tradition.

Our Indian lamb recipes will have your tastebuds dancing with delight!

There are so many great Indian lamb recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Vindaloo for Chicken or Lamb

Lamb Shank Rogan Josh

Slow-cooked Lamb Shank Nihari

Tom Kerridge's Indian Spiced Lamb with Coconut Beans

James Martin’s Lamb Curry Recipe | James Martin: Yorkshire's Finest

James Martin is in Yorkshire to utilise the community’s thriving culinary scene to make a delicious lamb curry, made with fresh and authentic spices.

lamb curry

Lamb Curry

Succulent lamb bathing in a cream of coconut milk and spices, this recipe for the Indian-inspired lamb curry is just what you need to warm up a wintry evening.

Delicious Indian Lamb Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian lamb recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
From weeknight dinners to Sunday showstoppers, ewe’ll love our Indian lamb ideas. Sweet and savoury come together perfectly with our roasted lamb curry with garam masala, caraway and apricots, and if you want to get your grill on, try tandoori lamb chops with raita dunk. No list of Indian lamb dishes is complete without a lamb rogan josh, and does anything say winter warmer more than a lamb and potato korma? Looking for the ultimate comfort food? Try keema toasties with tea, and if you’ve got time, slow-cooked lamb shank nihari with fennel, cardamom, star anise, nutmeg and mace, is an extravaganza of excellence. Immerse yourself in a wonderful world of flavour with our Indian lamb recipes.

Asma Khan's Mini Lamb Koftas

Asma Khan's Railway Curry

Asma Khan's Sirka Gosht

Asma Khan's Jali Kabab (Lamb Kabab)

Tom Kerridge's Indian Spiced Lamb with Coconut Beans

Indian Spiced Leg of Lamb with Flat Breads, Dips and Salad

Lamb Rogan Josh

Indian Curry Lamb Skewers with Mint-Grilled Nectarine Chutney and Pita

Lamb Curry

'Night 'Night Curry: Roasted Lamb Curry with Garam Masala, Caraway and Apricots

Tandoori Lamb Chops with Raita Dunk

Spiced Leg of Lamb

Slow-cooked Lamb Shank Nihari

Lamb and Potato Korma

Royal Leg of Lamb

Spice rubbed lamb chops with green beans

Spiced Lamb Cutlets

Curry-Crusted Leg of Lamb with Pomegranate Raita

Rajasthani Lamb Curry

Easy Lamb Curry

Tandoori Lamb Masala with Spiced Coleslaw

Keema Toasties and Tea

Lamb Shank Rogan Josh

Vindaloo for Chicken or Lamb

