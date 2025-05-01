Indian Lamb Recipes

This collection of Indian lamb ideas is positively baa-rilliant!

From a luscious lamb shank rogan josh, a staple of Kashmiri cuisine, to a leg of lamb fit for royalty, our Indian lamb dishes are guaranteed to curry favour with family and friends! Looking to impress? Try Michelin maestro Tom Kerridge’s Indian spiced lamb with coconut beans, or a curry-crusted leg of lamb with pomegranate raita. If you like to feel the fire with your flavour, try a vindaloo for chicken or lamb.

Packed lunches and picnics will never be the same again with lamb tandoori hoagies in the basket, and a classic lamb curry with a side of basmati rice is a true taste of tradition.

Our Indian lamb recipes will have your tastebuds dancing with delight!