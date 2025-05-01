Tender and Aromatic: Indian Lamb Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian lamb recipe, we've got a great selection of lamb dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Indian Lamb Recipes
This collection of Indian lamb ideas is positively baa-rilliant!
From a luscious lamb shank rogan josh, a staple of Kashmiri cuisine, to a leg of lamb fit for royalty, our Indian lamb dishes are guaranteed to curry favour with family and friends! Looking to impress? Try Michelin maestro Tom Kerridge’s Indian spiced lamb with coconut beans, or a curry-crusted leg of lamb with pomegranate raita. If you like to feel the fire with your flavour, try a vindaloo for chicken or lamb.
Packed lunches and picnics will never be the same again with lamb tandoori hoagies in the basket, and a classic lamb curry with a side of basmati rice is a true taste of tradition.
Our Indian lamb recipes will have your tastebuds dancing with delight!
Featured Indian Lamb Recipes
There are so many great Indian lamb recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
James Martin’s Lamb Curry Recipe | James Martin: Yorkshire's Finest
James Martin is in Yorkshire to utilise the community’s thriving culinary scene to make a delicious lamb curry, made with fresh and authentic spices.
Lamb Curry
Succulent lamb bathing in a cream of coconut milk and spices, this recipe for the Indian-inspired lamb curry is just what you need to warm up a wintry evening.Discover Now