Indian Salad Recipes

From packed lunches to picnics and everything in between, these Indian salad ideas are fresh and fabulous.

We’ve got a collection of curried classics, including a curried egg salad, a curried tuna salad, and curried leek chapatis bursting with the flavours of chilli, turmeric and zingy lemon juice. If you’re looking for a healthy lunch on the go, try a brown rice bowl with curried roasted cauliflower and green chutney. No list of Indian salad dishes is complete without an iconic coronation chicken salad, and to spice things up, how about tamarind-glazed tofu sliders with Indian coleslaw and masala wedges.

Whether you’re craving a light, refreshing bite or a salad that steals the spotlight, these Indian recipes are sure to bowl you over.