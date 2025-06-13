Food Network

Spice Meets Crunch: Indian Salad Recipes

19 recipes
Indian Salad Recipes

From packed lunches to picnics and everything in between, these Indian salad ideas are fresh and fabulous.

We’ve got a collection of curried classics, including a curried egg salad, a curried tuna salad, and curried leek chapatis bursting with the flavours of chilli, turmeric and zingy lemon juice. If you’re looking for a healthy lunch on the go, try a brown rice bowl with curried roasted cauliflower and green chutney. No list of Indian salad dishes is complete without an iconic coronation chicken salad, and to spice things up, how about tamarind-glazed tofu sliders with Indian coleslaw and masala wedges

Whether you’re craving a light, refreshing bite or a salad that steals the spotlight, these Indian recipes are sure to bowl you over.

Featured Indian Salad Recipes

There are so many great Indian salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Curried tuna salad

Coronation Turkey with Apricot Puree

curried chicken salad

Curried chicken salad

Indian Potato Salad

Michelin Star Indian Chef Reveals How To Make The Perfect Dal | My Greatest Dishes

Atul Kochhar , the first Indian chef to be awarded a Michelin Star, gives us a step by step guide to creating a traditional Dal Makhani that his mother would make him as a child.

Brown Rice Bowl with Curried Roasted Cauliflower and Green Chutney

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 20 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 4 people.

Sensational Indian Salad Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian salad recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Whether you want a light lunch, a vibrant side, or a stunning showstopper, these Indian salad ideas are sure to ‘leaf’ you wanting more! From a simple yet scrummy carrot salad, to a selection of sweet and savoury salads such as mango and baby tomato, and papaya and soybean, our Indian salad dishes are a fiesta of fresh flavours. Curried chickpea doubles are a fab fusion of Indian and Caribbean cuisines, and curried chicken salad is a tastebud-teasing twist on tradition, and if you’re tired of boring ham and cheese, achaari salmon wraps make for a proper packed lunch! Get ready to shake up your salad game with our Indian salad recipes.

Coronation Chicken Salad

Cucumber Radish Salad

Coconut bean salad

Mango and baby tomato salad

Papaya and soybean salad

Chickpea salad

Curried couscous

Indian Potato Salad

curried chicken salad

Curried chicken salad

Curried chicken sandwich with radicchio and pancetta

Curried tuna salad

Achaari Salmon Wraps

Coronation Turkey with Apricot Puree

Tamarind-Glazed Tofu Sliders with Indian Coleslaw and Masala Wedges

Curried Chickpea Doubles

Curried Leek Chapatis

Brown Rice Bowl with Curried Roasted Cauliflower and Green Chutney

Cinnamon's curry chicken salad

Indian-Spiced Warm Tenderstem and Carrot Salad

