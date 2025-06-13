Spice Meets Crunch: Indian Salad Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian salad recipe, we've got a great selection of salad dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
From packed lunches to picnics and everything in between, these Indian salad ideas are fresh and fabulous.
We’ve got a collection of curried classics, including a curried egg salad, a curried tuna salad, and curried leek chapatis bursting with the flavours of chilli, turmeric and zingy lemon juice. If you’re looking for a healthy lunch on the go, try a brown rice bowl with curried roasted cauliflower and green chutney. No list of Indian salad dishes is complete without an iconic coronation chicken salad, and to spice things up, how about tamarind-glazed tofu sliders with Indian coleslaw and masala wedges.
Whether you’re craving a light, refreshing bite or a salad that steals the spotlight, these Indian recipes are sure to bowl you over.
Featured Indian Salad Recipes
There are so many great Indian salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Brown Rice Bowl with Curried Roasted Cauliflower and Green Chutney
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 20 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 4 people.