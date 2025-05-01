Food Network

Sea and Spice: Indian Salmon Recipes You’ll Love

9 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Featured Indian Salmon Recipes

There are so many great Indian salmon recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Salmon Tikka

Salmon with coconut sauce

Fish pakoras with peach chutney

Achaari Salmon Wraps

A fallback image for Food Network UK

David Thompson Demonstrates How To Make An Authentic Fresh Fish Curry | My Greatest Dishes

One of chef David Thompson's favourite dishes is none other than this fresh fish curry.

A fallback image for Food Network UK
A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK

East meets West salmon with mango masala salsa

This salmon has a refreshing taste of India.

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Sensational Indian Salmon Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian salmon recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Dive into a sea of scrumminess with these irresistible Indian salmon ideas. Spiced smoked salmon is marinated in aromatic spices and charcoal-smoked to perfection, while for fab fusion, try East meets West salmon with mango masala chutney. Salmon tikka, with traditional flavours of ginger, coriander, cumin, turmeric, garlic and chilli, is an all-time classic, and no list of Indian salmon dishes is complete without fin-tastic achaari salmon wraps, or spectacular salmon in coconut sauce. Crunchy fish pakoras with a fruity peach chutney are perfect for parties or picnics, and for a superb starter, look no further than paneer fishcakes. Our Indian salmon recipes will have you hooked from the first bite!

All Recipes

East meets West salmon with mango masala salsa

Spiced Smoked Salmon

Achaari Salmon Wraps

Spiced Blinis with Smoked Salmon and Tom Yum Coke

Paneer Fishcakes with Chutney

Salmon Tikka

Spice Rubbed, Cedar Planked, Salmon Tacos

Salmon with coconut sauce

Fish pakoras with peach chutney

A fallback image for Food Network UK