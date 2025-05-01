Dive into a sea of scrumminess with these irresistible Indian salmon ideas. Spiced smoked salmon is marinated in aromatic spices and charcoal-smoked to perfection, while for fab fusion, try East meets West salmon with mango masala chutney. Salmon tikka, with traditional flavours of ginger, coriander, cumin, turmeric, garlic and chilli, is an all-time classic, and no list of Indian salmon dishes is complete without fin-tastic achaari salmon wraps, or spectacular salmon in coconut sauce. Crunchy fish pakoras with a fruity peach chutney are perfect for parties or picnics, and for a superb starter, look no further than paneer fishcakes. Our Indian salmon recipes will have you hooked from the first bite!

Read More