Sea and Spice: Indian Salmon Recipes You’ll Love
9 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic Indian salmon recipe, we've got a great selection of salmon dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Indian Salmon Recipes
There are so many great Indian salmon recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
David Thompson Demonstrates How To Make An Authentic Fresh Fish Curry | My Greatest Dishes
One of chef David Thompson's favourite dishes is none other than this fresh fish curry.
East meets West salmon with mango masala salsa
This salmon has a refreshing taste of India.Discover Now
Sensational Indian Salmon Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Indian salmon recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Dive into a sea of scrumminess with these irresistible Indian salmon ideas. Spiced smoked salmon is marinated in aromatic spices and charcoal-smoked to perfection, while for fab fusion, try East meets West salmon with mango masala chutney. Salmon tikka, with traditional flavours of ginger, coriander, cumin, turmeric, garlic and chilli, is an all-time classic, and no list of Indian salmon dishes is complete without fin-tastic achaari salmon wraps, or spectacular salmon in coconut sauce. Crunchy fish pakoras with a fruity peach chutney are perfect for parties or picnics, and for a superb starter, look no further than paneer fishcakes. Our Indian salmon recipes will have you hooked from the first bite!