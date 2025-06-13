Brewing Traditions: Indian Tea Recipes
11 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian tea recipe, we've got a great selection of tea ideas from India to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Indian Tea Recipes
There are so many great Indian tea recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Incredible Indian Tea Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Indian tea recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For a brew-tiful lineup of Indian tea ideas, steep yourself into a world inspired by India’s rich tea heritage! From the bustling city streets to the serene hills of Darjeeling, tea is more than just a drink in India, it’s a way of life. Chai is one of the world’s most famous drinks, and we’ve got it every which way! Chai latte is flavoured with cloves, green and brown cardamom, cinnamon and ginger, while for something to warm the cockles, try a chai toddy, with brandy and butterscotch schnapps. Our Indian tea dishes don’t come much better than an orange-spiced chai or a masala tea, and Varun Sudhakar’s classic AB Cocktail includes the unique taste of Darjeeling tea. Our Indian tea recipes are tea-riffic!