Food Network

Brewing Traditions: Indian Tea Recipes

11 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Featured Indian Tea Recipes

There are so many great Indian tea recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Chai yai yai

Chai Toddy

Orange spiced chai

Keema Toasties and Tea

A fallback image for Food Network UK

John Torode Makes His Own Version Of The Indian Samosa With Mango & Mint | John Torode's Asia

John Torode is in Mumbai, India, to eat delicious foods in the street markets and makes his own version of the samosa with mint and mango.

A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK

Chai Latte

Recipe Courtesy of Bal Arneson

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Incredible Indian Tea Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian tea recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For a brew-tiful lineup of Indian tea ideas, steep yourself into a world inspired by India’s rich tea heritage! From the bustling city streets to the serene hills of Darjeeling, tea is more than just a drink in India, it’s a way of life. Chai is one of the world’s most famous drinks, and we’ve got it every which way! Chai latte is flavoured with cloves, green and brown cardamom, cinnamon and ginger, while for something to warm the cockles, try a chai toddy, with brandy and butterscotch schnapps. Our Indian tea dishes don’t come much better than an orange-spiced chai or a masala tea, and Varun Sudhakar’s classic AB Cocktail includes the unique taste of Darjeeling tea. Our Indian tea recipes are tea-riffic!

All Recipes

Chai Latte

Chai

Chai's big bite cocktail

Chai ice tea

Chai Toddy

Chai yai yai

Orange spiced chai

Masala Tea

Keema Toasties and Tea

Varun Sudhakar's AB Cocktail

Creamy Pistachio Lollies

A fallback image for Food Network UK