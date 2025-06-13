For a brew-tiful lineup of Indian tea ideas, steep yourself into a world inspired by India’s rich tea heritage! From the bustling city streets to the serene hills of Darjeeling, tea is more than just a drink in India, it’s a way of life. Chai is one of the world’s most famous drinks, and we’ve got it every which way! Chai latte is flavoured with cloves, green and brown cardamom, cinnamon and ginger, while for something to warm the cockles, try a chai toddy, with brandy and butterscotch schnapps. Our Indian tea dishes don’t come much better than an orange-spiced chai or a masala tea, and Varun Sudhakar’s classic AB Cocktail includes the unique taste of Darjeeling tea. Our Indian tea recipes are tea-riffic!

