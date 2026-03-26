Swimming in Umami: Japanese Fish Recipes
19 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic Japanese fish recipe, we've got a great selection of fish dishes from Japan to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Japanese Fish Recipes
There are so many great Japanese fish recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll Recipe Served With a Roku Gin & Tonic
Follow these simple steps to make a fiery spicy tuna and avocado roll and pair it with a chilled glass of Roku Japanese Gin & Tonic garnished with fresh ginger.
Roasted miso salmon with rosemary roasted potatoes
East meets West in this perfect pairing - roasted miso salmon and rosemary potatoes a fusion feast that works for weeknights and is delectable at dinner parties!Discover Now
Fabulous Japanese Fish Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Japanese fish recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Ready to make a splash in the kitchen? These Japanese fish ideas are a deep dive into deliciousness! From home‑style favourites to elegant dinner ideas, fish is the star in dishes such as miso black cod, seared salmon with ponzu and baby pak choy, and Asian glazed tuna with vegetable tempura. East meets west in an epicurean extravaganza with Tex Wasabi’s koi fish tacos, and no list of Japanese fish dishes is complete without seriously spicy tuna rolls. And if you want to turn the heat up even further, try seared tuna with lemon-wasabi dressing and hot mustard wonton chips. Whether you’re grilling, steaming, frying or rolling, our Japanese fish recipes are swimming in fab flavours!