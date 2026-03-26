Ready to make a splash in the kitchen? These Japanese fish ideas are a deep dive into deliciousness! From home‑style favourites to elegant dinner ideas, fish is the star in dishes such as miso black cod, seared salmon with ponzu and baby pak choy, and Asian glazed tuna with vegetable tempura. East meets west in an epicurean extravaganza with Tex Wasabi’s koi fish tacos, and no list of Japanese fish dishes is complete without seriously spicy tuna rolls. And if you want to turn the heat up even further, try seared tuna with lemon-wasabi dressing and hot mustard wonton chips. Whether you’re grilling, steaming, frying or rolling, our Japanese fish recipes are swimming in fab flavours!

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