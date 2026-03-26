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Swimming in Umami: Japanese Fish Recipes

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Featured Japanese Fish Recipes

There are so many great Japanese fish recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Miso glazed cod

Tex Wasabi's Koi Fish Tacos

Asian Glazed Tuna with Vegetable Tempura

Tuna tataki salad

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Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll Recipe Served With a Roku Gin & Tonic

Follow these simple steps to make a fiery spicy tuna and avocado roll and pair it with a chilled glass of Roku Japanese Gin & Tonic garnished with fresh ginger.

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Roasted miso salmon with rosemary roasted potatoes

East meets West in this perfect pairing - roasted miso salmon and rosemary potatoes a fusion feast that works for weeknights and is delectable at dinner parties!

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Fabulous Japanese Fish Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Japanese fish recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Ready to make a splash in the kitchen? These Japanese fish ideas are a deep dive into deliciousness! From home‑style favourites to elegant dinner ideas, fish is the star in dishes such as miso black cod, seared salmon with ponzu and baby pak choy, and Asian glazed tuna with vegetable tempura. East meets west in an epicurean extravaganza with Tex Wasabi’s koi fish tacos, and no list of Japanese fish dishes is complete without seriously spicy tuna rolls. And if you want to turn the heat up even further, try seared tuna with lemon-wasabi dressing and hot mustard wonton chips. Whether you’re grilling, steaming, frying or rolling, our Japanese fish recipes are swimming in fab flavours!

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Japanese
Main Course
Dinner
fish
salmon
tuna
cod

Salmon and Tuna Tataki

Fun Salmon Hand Roll

Prawn sushi rolls

sashimi napoleon

Sashimi Napoleon

Spicy tuna roll

Everything Bagel Sushi Rolls

Country fried tuna

Teriyaki roasted salmon with oranges, fingerling potatoes and haricots verts

roasted salmon with roasted potatoes

Roasted miso salmon with rosemary roasted potatoes

Seared Tuna with Lemon-Wasabi Dressing and Hot Mustard Wonton Chips

Chimney tuna loin

Miso glazed cod

Savoury tomato shabu shabu with seafood dippers

Edamame-rice salad with teriyaki tuna

Seared salmon with ponzu and baby pak choy

Asian Glazed Tuna with Vegetable Tempura

Miso Black Cod

Tex Wasabi's Koi Fish Tacos

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Pepper-Crusted Tuna Steak and Wasabi Potatoes

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