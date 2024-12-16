Wakey, wakey, rise and shine, these Mexican breakfast ideas are oh so fine! Start the day with an egg white omelette with corn, or if you’re looking for the classics, how about traditional steak and egg burritos, breakfast enchiladas with red sauce, 15-minute bean, egg and avocado tostadas, or the world-famous huevos rancheros. Mexican breakfast dishes don’t come any better than chicken chilaquiles with a zingy tomatillo sauce, a breakfast pizza Mexicali, or sensational smoked bacon breakfast tortillas, all accompanied with a cafe Mexicano, a spiced ‘cafe de olla’ coffee. Our Mexican breakfast recipes are a fiesta of fantastic flavours!

