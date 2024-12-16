Rise and Dine: Mexican Breakfast Recipes to Start Your Day
22 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Mexican breakfast recipe, we've got a great selection of breakfast dishes from Mexico to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Mexican Breakfast Recipes
There are so many great Mexican breakfast recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Adam Tries To Beat The Legendary 7LB Breakfast Burrito Challenge | Man v. Food
Adam goes to Denver, Colorado, to try to beat the legendary breakfast burrito challenge. The Mexican plate weighs 7 lbs and only 100 out of 2000 people, were able to finish it!
Mexican Poached Eggs
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 45 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 4 people.Discover Now
Incredible Mexican Breakfast Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Mexican breakfast recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Wakey, wakey, rise and shine, these Mexican breakfast ideas are oh so fine! Start the day with an egg white omelette with corn, or if you’re looking for the classics, how about traditional steak and egg burritos, breakfast enchiladas with red sauce, 15-minute bean, egg and avocado tostadas, or the world-famous huevos rancheros. Mexican breakfast dishes don’t come any better than chicken chilaquiles with a zingy tomatillo sauce, a breakfast pizza Mexicali, or sensational smoked bacon breakfast tortillas, all accompanied with a cafe Mexicano, a spiced ‘cafe de olla’ coffee. Our Mexican breakfast recipes are a fiesta of fantastic flavours!