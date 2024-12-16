Food Network

Rise and Dine: Mexican Breakfast Recipes to Start Your Day

22 recipes
Featured Mexican Breakfast Recipes

There are so many great Mexican breakfast recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Chicken Chilaquiles with Tomatillo Sauce

Grilled Breakfast Tacos

Baked Eggs with Salsa Verde

chicken, bean, and avocado tostadas

15-Minute Bean, Egg and Avocado Tostadas

Adam Tries To Beat The Legendary 7LB Breakfast Burrito Challenge | Man v. Food

Adam goes to Denver, Colorado, to try to beat the legendary breakfast burrito challenge. The Mexican plate weighs 7 lbs and only 100 out of 2000 people, were able to finish it!

Mexican Poached Eggs

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 45 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 4 people.

Incredible Mexican Breakfast Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Mexican breakfast recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Wakey, wakey, rise and shine, these Mexican breakfast ideas are oh so fine! Start the day with an egg white omelette with corn, or if you’re looking for the classics, how about traditional steak and egg burritos, breakfast enchiladas with red sauce, 15-minute bean, egg and avocado tostadas, or the world-famous huevos rancheros. Mexican breakfast dishes don’t come any better than chicken chilaquiles with a zingy tomatillo sauce, a breakfast pizza Mexicali, or sensational smoked bacon breakfast tortillas, all accompanied with a cafe Mexicano, a spiced ‘cafe de olla’ coffee. Our Mexican breakfast recipes are a fiesta of fantastic flavours!

Insta Huevos Rancheros

Breakfast Burrito Kit

Cafe Mexicano (spiced "cafe de olla" coffee)

Breakfast Pizza Mexicali

Egg white omelet with corn, turkey bacon, and green salsa

Breakfast enchiladas with red sauce

Chicken apple sausage frittata

Eggs benedicto (chipotle eggs benedict with blender mock hollandaise)

Mexican Poached Eggs

Chicken Chilaquiles with Tomatillo Sauce

Smoked Bacon Breakfast Tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

Smoked Salmon and Egg Wraps

Grilled Breakfast Tacos

Baked Eggs with Salsa Verde

Breakfast Burrito

Steak and Egg Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

chicken, bean, and avocado tostadas

15-Minute Bean, Egg and Avocado Tostadas

Mexican Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

Huevos rancheros

Atole pinon hotcakes

