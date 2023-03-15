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Saint Patrick's Day On Food Network

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Colcannon

Enjoy this hearty and delicious comfort food perfect on St. Patrick's Day. A classic Irish dish made with mashed potatoes and cabbage.

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Irish Grilled Cheese

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 20 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 2 people.

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St. Patrick's Day Recipes

These Irish-inspired bites will help you load up on festive cheer, with traditional flavours and ingredients that celebrate St Patrick's Day in style.

St. Patrick's linguine

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 35 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 4 people.

St. Patrick's Day Fried Cabbage

This classic St. Patrick's Day side dish isn't truly fried, but still cooks in plenty of butter and bacon drippings. A dash of Worcestershire adds an extra savoury note.

Irish Grilled Cheese

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 10 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 2 people.

Colcannon

Kale, cabbage and leeks are vital to making a flavoursome colcannon.

Irish Soda Bread

"You pull it together, put it in the oven, you’re done." This Irish Soda bread recipe is really that simple!

irish lamb stew

Irish lamb stew with herbed goats cheese dumplings

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 3 hours and 30 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 8 people.

Irish Stew

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 4 people.

Corned Beef and Parsnip Mash with Mustard and Cider Sauce

Classic flavour combinations that make your mash the star of the show.

All St Patrick's Day on Food Network

All
Main Course
Vegetarian
potato
lamb
irish guinness brown bread

Irish Guinness Brown Bread

Guinness Floats with Whiskey Whipped Cream

Irish Coffee Cake

St. Patrick's linguine

Spring Onion Champ

Roasted Root Vegetable Lamb Stew

Corned Beef and Parsnip Mash with Mustard and Cider Sauce

Colcannon

irish lamb stew

Irish lamb stew with herbed goats cheese dumplings

Boxty pancakes

Fillet of beef with potato cake and herby butter

beef and stout stew with onions and carrots

Beef and Stout Stew

Lamb Chops with Root Vegetables and Colcannon

Guinness milkshake

Steak with ale au jus and roasted onions with quinoa

St. Patrick's Day Mint Schnapps Shakes

St. Patrick's Day Mint Shakes

Corned Beef Hash with Poached Eggs

Spinach Pancakes and Corned Beef Hash

Chocolate Stout Cupcakes

St. Patrick's Day Green Velvet Layer Cake

Chocolate Guinness Cake

St. Patrick's Day Green Velvet Cupcake Shamrocks

St. Patrick's Day Lime Poke Cake

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