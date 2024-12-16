These Mexican prawn ideas definitely don't ‘shrimp’ on flavour! Camarones a la diabla is a fiesta of fiery fabulousness, and Mexican prawn burgers are a family favourite. We’ve got all the classics, including quesadillas with prawns and peppers and chipotle prawn tacos with avocado salsa, while for Mexican prawn dishes with a twist, prawn and chocolate tortilla soup is a sweet and savoury sensation. If you’re having a party, try popcorn shrimp with a chilli-lime dipping sauce, sangria-glazed prawns, or bacon-wrapped prawns with a zingy chipotle BBQ sauce, and for a wonderful weeknight one-pot, how about Mexican-inspired rice with tiger prawns and chicken. Our Mexican prawn recipes are the catch of the day!

