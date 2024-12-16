Food Network

Prawn to Be Wild: Delicious Mexican Prawn Recipes

23 recipes
There are so many great Mexican prawn recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Healthy Grilled Prawn Fajita Foil Pack

Popcorn prawns with chilli-lime dipping sauce

Streaky bacon wrapped prawns with chipotle BBQ sauce

Quesadillas with Prawns and Peppers

Guy Fieri Tries Some Insanely Delicious Mexican Seafood | Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Guy Fieri visits Grand Central Market in LA to try some of the insanely tasty Mexican seafood from La Tostaderia, including delicious octopus tostadas and the patrona burger.

Chipotle Prawn Tacos with Avocado Salsa

Try a light, seafood-filled soft taco with a Mexican-style salsa verde.

Whether you're looking for simple Mexican prawn recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Mexican prawn ideas definitely don't ‘shrimp’ on flavour! Camarones a la diabla is a fiesta of fiery fabulousness, and Mexican prawn burgers are a family favourite. We’ve got all the classics, including quesadillas with prawns and peppers and chipotle prawn tacos with avocado salsa, while for Mexican prawn dishes with a twist, prawn and chocolate tortilla soup is a sweet and savoury sensation. If you’re having a party, try popcorn shrimp with a chilli-lime dipping sauce, sangria-glazed prawns, or bacon-wrapped prawns with a zingy chipotle BBQ sauce, and for a wonderful weeknight one-pot, how about Mexican-inspired rice with tiger prawns and chicken. Our Mexican prawn recipes are the catch of the day!

Quesadillas with Prawns and Peppers

Prawn enchiladas with mole

Sangria glazed prawns

Spicy surf-n-turf trio

Prawn and chocolate tortilla soup

Poblano stuffed with chorizo, prawns and rice

Bacon-wrapped prawns with chipotle BBQ sauce

Mango Avocado Prawns

camarones a la diabla

Camarones a la diabla

Popcorn Shrimp with Chili-Lime Dipping Sauce

Smokin' Prawn Skewers

Mexican Prawn "Burgers"

Shrimp Tacos

Fiesta Prawn Tacos with Cucumber Salsa

Streaky bacon wrapped prawns with chipotle BBQ sauce

Mexican-Inspired Rice with Tiger Prawns and Chicken

Healthy Grilled Prawn Fajita Foil Pack

Chipotle Prawn Tacos with Avocado Salsa

Popcorn prawns with chilli-lime dipping sauce

Killer Baja chilli rellenos mariscos (Roasted poblano chillies stuffed with seafood and rice)

Mexicali prawns

Uncle Bubba's seafood nachos

Jalapeno wrapped prawns

