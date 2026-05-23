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Pulled Pork Recipes

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Featured Pulled Pork Recipes

There are so many great pulled pork recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

pulled pork

Pulled pork with black pepper vinegar

Korean Disco Fries and Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork Double Decker Doughnuts

Quick Pulled Pork Tostadas

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Guy Fieri Is Blown Away By This Espresso BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich! | Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives

Guy Fieri digs into ravioli and clams at a cosy Baltimore pasta bar, then samples a mind-blowing espresso BBQ sauce at a unique food joint.

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Hawaiian BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich with Grilled Pineapple Relish

Hawaiian BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich with Grilled Pineapple Relish

Smoky and sweet, this barbecued pulled pork recipe is a tropical twist on the classic cookout favourite!

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Perfect Pulled Pork Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple pulled pork recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
From classic low-and-slow barbecue pulled pork with smoky Tabasco coleslaw, to Chinese pulled pork sliders with sweet and hot mustard, these pulled pork ideas bring big flavour to your table. Take a global taste trip with Korean disco fries and pulled pork, bask in the scrumminess of Hawaiian BBQ pulled pork sandwiches with grilled pineapple relish, or indulge in an incredible pulled pork Indian shepherd’s pie. For pulled pork dishes with a twist, how about crispy squash blossoms filled with pulled pork and ricotta, or decadent pulled pork double-decker doughnuts! Whether it’s a summer cookout or a cosy night in, these pulled pork recipes are guaranteed to have everyone coming back for more!

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PEPPADEW® Guo Bao With Ginger Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Korean Disco Fries and Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork Double Decker Doughnuts

Pulled Pork

Chinese Pulled Pork Sliders with Sweet and Hot Mustard

Crispy Squash Blossoms Filled with Pulled Pork and Ricotta

pulled pork

Pulled pork with black pepper vinegar

Pulled Pork Fajitas with Avocado and Onion Slaw

Quick Pulled Pork Tostadas

Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork with Smoky Tabasco Coleslaw

Pulled pork sandwich

'Cue the Pulled Pork

Oven-Style Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled pork sandwich with black pepper vinegar sauce and spring onion coleslaw

Slow-Roasted Pulled Pork and Creamed Beans

Pulled Pork Indian Shepherd's Pie

Christmas Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork and Chilli Burritos

Spicy Pop Pulled Pork

Pulled pork with mango BBQ sauce

Pulled pork and sweet corn country cupcakes

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