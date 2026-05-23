Pulled Pork Recipes
28 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic pulled pork recipe, we've got a great selection of pulled pork dishes to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Pulled Pork Recipes
There are so many great pulled pork recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Guy Fieri Is Blown Away By This Espresso BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich! | Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives
Guy Fieri digs into ravioli and clams at a cosy Baltimore pasta bar, then samples a mind-blowing espresso BBQ sauce at a unique food joint.
Hawaiian BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich with Grilled Pineapple Relish
Smoky and sweet, this barbecued pulled pork recipe is a tropical twist on the classic cookout favourite!Discover Now
Perfect Pulled Pork Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple pulled pork recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
From classic low-and-slow barbecue pulled pork with smoky Tabasco coleslaw, to Chinese pulled pork sliders with sweet and hot mustard, these pulled pork ideas bring big flavour to your table. Take a global taste trip with Korean disco fries and pulled pork, bask in the scrumminess of Hawaiian BBQ pulled pork sandwiches with grilled pineapple relish, or indulge in an incredible pulled pork Indian shepherd’s pie. For pulled pork dishes with a twist, how about crispy squash blossoms filled with pulled pork and ricotta, or decadent pulled pork double-decker doughnuts! Whether it’s a summer cookout or a cosy night in, these pulled pork recipes are guaranteed to have everyone coming back for more!