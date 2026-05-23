From classic low-and-slow barbecue pulled pork with smoky Tabasco coleslaw, to Chinese pulled pork sliders with sweet and hot mustard, these pulled pork ideas bring big flavour to your table. Take a global taste trip with Korean disco fries and pulled pork, bask in the scrumminess of Hawaiian BBQ pulled pork sandwiches with grilled pineapple relish, or indulge in an incredible pulled pork Indian shepherd’s pie. For pulled pork dishes with a twist, how about crispy squash blossoms filled with pulled pork and ricotta, or decadent pulled pork double-decker doughnuts! Whether it’s a summer cookout or a cosy night in, these pulled pork recipes are guaranteed to have everyone coming back for more!

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