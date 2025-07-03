Get your grill on with these sizzling Spanish barbecue ideas. Seafood lovers rejoice with Marcus Wareing’s gambas with smoked garlic, or a classic paella on the grill, loaded with chicken, clams, lobster, mussels and scallops, and don’t forget the supporting acts, like escalivada (roasted red pepper and aubergine), or patatas bravas. Nothing beats a burger, and our Spanish barbecue dishes don’t disappoint. Spanish burgers with manchego and chorizo hash browns are a taste sensation, and if you’re craving the carne, a Spanish spice rubbed rib-eye with a sherry vinegar steak sauce is the real deal. So grab your tongs, pour a glass of Rioja, and dance a foodie flamenco with these Spanish barbecue recipes!

