Grill Seekers: Spanish Barbecue Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Spanish barbecue recipe, we've got a great selection of BBQ dishes from Spain to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Spanish Barbecue Recipes
There are so many great Spanish barbecue recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Tom Kerridge Makes A Humongous Spanish Chorizo Pork Burger | Tom Kerridge Barbecues
Tom gets experimental, with a recipe for a chorizo pork burger tower.
Tom Kerridge's Spanish Style Chorizo Burger
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and the ingredients detailed can serve up to four people.Discover Now
Sensational Spanish Barbecue Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Spanish barbecue recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Get your grill on with these sizzling Spanish barbecue ideas. Seafood lovers rejoice with Marcus Wareing’s gambas with smoked garlic, or a classic paella on the grill, loaded with chicken, clams, lobster, mussels and scallops, and don’t forget the supporting acts, like escalivada (roasted red pepper and aubergine), or patatas bravas. Nothing beats a burger, and our Spanish barbecue dishes don’t disappoint. Spanish burgers with manchego and chorizo hash browns are a taste sensation, and if you’re craving the carne, a Spanish spice rubbed rib-eye with a sherry vinegar steak sauce is the real deal. So grab your tongs, pour a glass of Rioja, and dance a foodie flamenco with these Spanish barbecue recipes!