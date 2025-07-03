Food Network

Grill Seekers: Spanish Barbecue Recipes

27 recipes
Featured Spanish Barbecue Recipes

There are so many great Spanish barbecue recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Patatas Bravas

Spanish Spice Rubbed Chicken Breasts with Parsley-Mint Sauce

Gambas Pil Pil

Paella on the Grill

Tom Kerridge Makes A Humongous Spanish Chorizo Pork Burger | Tom Kerridge Barbecues

Tom gets experimental, with a recipe for a chorizo pork burger tower.

Tom Kerridge's Spanish Style Chorizo Burger

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and the ingredients detailed can serve up to four people.

Sensational Spanish Barbecue Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish barbecue recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Get your grill on with these sizzling Spanish barbecue ideas. Seafood lovers rejoice with Marcus Wareing’s gambas with smoked garlic, or a classic paella on the grill, loaded with chicken, clams, lobster, mussels and scallops, and don’t forget the supporting acts, like escalivada (roasted red pepper and aubergine), or patatas bravas. Nothing beats a burger, and our Spanish barbecue dishes don’t disappoint. Spanish burgers with manchego and chorizo hash browns are a taste sensation, and if you’re craving the carne, a Spanish spice rubbed rib-eye with a sherry vinegar steak sauce is the real deal. So grab your tongs, pour a glass of Rioja, and dance a foodie flamenco with these Spanish barbecue recipes!

All Recipes

Tapas-style pepper steak parfaits (small plates, big taste)

Escalivada (Roasted Red Pepper and Aubergine)

Spanish Burgers with Manchego and Chorizo Hash Browns

Ben Tish's Duck and Fig Pinchos

Marcus Wareing's Gambas with Smoked Garlic

Tom Kerridge's Spanish Style Chorizo Burger

Spanish-Style Pork Shoulder Steaks

Gambas A La Plancha

Spanish Pinxos

Salsa Alioli (Garlic Mayonnaise)

Warm shaved fennel with pink grapefruit

Spanish Chicken Cutlets and Olive Rice with Artichokes and Piquillo Peppers

Eggnog Ice Pops (coquito)

peach sangria

Silver sangria

Griddled Prawns with Garlic (Gambas al Ajillo)

Lakeside Paella

Gazpacho

Lobster and Chorizo Burger

