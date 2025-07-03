Spanish Bread Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Spanish bread recipe, we've got a great selection of bread dishes from Spain to ensure you dine in style.
Pan de Muerto
Pan de muerto plays an integral role during the holiday of Día de los Muertos, serving both as an offering to honour those who have passed as well as a pan dulce (sweet bread) to enjoy during the celebration.Discover Now
Whether you're looking for simple Spanish bread recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Spanish bread ideas are the upper crust of baking brilliance! No list of Spanish bread dishes is complete without fried chicken empanadas with a chilli con queso dip, or Spanish chicken cutlets and olive rice with artichokes and piquillo peppers. For a fab fiesta of food, try serrano ham and manchego croquetas, crunchy fried olives, or Ben Tish’s Christmassy turkey, sage and chestnut empanadillas. Pan de Muerto, a type of sweet spiced bread, is eaten over much of the Spanish-speaking world to commemorate the Day of The Dead, and to ramp up your packed lunch game, Spanish-style pressed ham and cheese sandwiches are scrumptious. Our Spanish bread recipes will make your table the toast of the town.