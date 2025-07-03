These Spanish bread ideas are the upper crust of baking brilliance! No list of Spanish bread dishes is complete without fried chicken empanadas with a chilli con queso dip, or Spanish chicken cutlets and olive rice with artichokes and piquillo peppers. For a fab fiesta of food, try serrano ham and manchego croquetas, crunchy fried olives, or Ben Tish’s Christmassy turkey, sage and chestnut empanadillas. Pan de Muerto, a type of sweet spiced bread, is eaten over much of the Spanish-speaking world to commemorate the Day of The Dead, and to ramp up your packed lunch game, Spanish-style pressed ham and cheese sandwiches are scrumptious. Our Spanish bread recipes will make your table the toast of the town.

