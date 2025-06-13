Food Network

Spice and Sizzle: Classic Spanish Chorizo Recipes

Featured Spanish Chorizo Recipes

There are so many great Spanish Chorizo recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Spanish Chicken and Chorizo Paella

Tom Kerridge's Spanish Style Chorizo Burger

Shellfish and chicken paella with saffron rice, chorizo and green peas

Chorizo Sausage Rolls

Tom Kerridge Makes A Humongous Spanish Chorizo Pork Burger | Tom Kerridge Barbecues

Tom gets experimental, with a recipe for a chorizo pork burger tower.

Chorizo and Chickpea Stew

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 40 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 4 people.

Sensational Spanish Chorizo Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish chorizo recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Smoky, spicy and sultry, our Spanish chorizo ideas are muy delicioso! We’ve got brilliant brunch dishes, including a classic Spanish tortilla, or the world-famous Spanish baked eggs, also known as huevos rancheros. Everyone loves burgers, but these Spanish burgers with manchego and chorizo hash browns take them to next level scrumminess, while for a true taste of tradition, Spanish chorizo dishes don’t come much better than a shellfish and chicken paella with saffron rice, chorizo and green beans. A chorizo and chickpea stew is a comforting winter warmer, and it’s not a fiesta without a plateful of flaky chorizo sausage rolls. Put some spice in la cucina with our spectacular Spanish chorizo recipes!

All Recipes

Tom Kerridge's Sea Bass with Squid and Chorizo Ragu

marcus wareing's baked eggs

Marcus Wareing's Baked Eggs and Creamed Spinach, Chorizo and Parmesan

Braised pork with butterbean and chorizo

Tom Kerridge's Braised Pig Cheek Stew with Butterbeans and Chorizo

Scallops held in shells with a dash of chorizo and green sauce

Marcus Wareing's Buttery Scallops on a Bed of Crisp Chorizo

Tom Kerridge's Spanish Style Chorizo Burger

Spanish Chicken and Chorizo Paella

Braised Rabbit with Tomatoes, Chorizo and Almonds

Bobby flay's fra diavolo jambalaya

Chicken and Chorizo Romesco with Spanish Potatoes and Kale

Spanish-style chicken and dumplings

Chorizo and Chickpea Stew

Bolo salad with chorizo, cabrales blue cheese, and tomatoes

Spanish Pinxos

Baked Cod in a Chorizo Broth

Spanish Burgers with Manchego and Chorizo Hash Browns

scallops and chorizo

Scallops and chorizo

Sauteed Potatoes with Chorizo

Torta

Sweet Prawns with Chorizo and Onions

Spanish Baked Paella with Prawns, Tenderstem and Peppers

The Ultimate Paella

Paella

Shellfish and chicken paella with saffron rice, chorizo and green peas

Chicken & Seafood Paella

