Smoky, spicy and sultry, our Spanish chorizo ideas are muy delicioso! We’ve got brilliant brunch dishes, including a classic Spanish tortilla, or the world-famous Spanish baked eggs, also known as huevos rancheros. Everyone loves burgers, but these Spanish burgers with manchego and chorizo hash browns take them to next level scrumminess, while for a true taste of tradition, Spanish chorizo dishes don’t come much better than a shellfish and chicken paella with saffron rice, chorizo and green beans. A chorizo and chickpea stew is a comforting winter warmer, and it’s not a fiesta without a plateful of flaky chorizo sausage rolls. Put some spice in la cucina with our spectacular Spanish chorizo recipes!

Read More