Spice and Sizzle: Classic Spanish Chorizo Recipes
32 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Spanish chorizo recipe, we've got a great selection of chorizo dishes from Spain to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Spanish Chorizo Recipes
There are so many great Spanish Chorizo recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Tom Kerridge Makes A Humongous Spanish Chorizo Pork Burger | Tom Kerridge Barbecues
Tom gets experimental, with a recipe for a chorizo pork burger tower.
Chorizo and Chickpea Stew
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 40 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 4 people.Discover Now
Sensational Spanish Chorizo Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Spanish chorizo recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Smoky, spicy and sultry, our Spanish chorizo ideas are muy delicioso! We’ve got brilliant brunch dishes, including a classic Spanish tortilla, or the world-famous Spanish baked eggs, also known as huevos rancheros. Everyone loves burgers, but these Spanish burgers with manchego and chorizo hash browns take them to next level scrumminess, while for a true taste of tradition, Spanish chorizo dishes don’t come much better than a shellfish and chicken paella with saffron rice, chorizo and green beans. A chorizo and chickpea stew is a comforting winter warmer, and it’s not a fiesta without a plateful of flaky chorizo sausage rolls. Put some spice in la cucina with our spectacular Spanish chorizo recipes!