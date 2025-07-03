Liquid Sunshine: Spanish Drinks Recipes
25 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Spanish drinks recipe, we've got a great selection of drinks ideas from Spain to ensure you sip in style.
Featured Spanish Drinks Recipes
There are so many great Spanish drinks recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Ina Garten Prepares An Easy Tex-Mex Salad & Jalapeño Cocktail | Barefoot Contessa
Ina Garten has recently become quite a big fan of tex-mex flavours and loves whipping up this corn & avocado salad and jalapeño margaritas that will complement any Mexican meal.
Peach Sangria
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 10 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 8 people.Discover Now
Delightful Spanish Drinks Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Spanish drinks recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Sip in sunshine style with these sensational Spanish drinks ideas! Nothing says Spain quite like jug of chilled sangria - and we’ve got a spectacular selection, including a rose sangria spritzer, a hole-in-one Arnold Palmer sangria with iced tea, a cheeky tequila sunrise sangria and a wonderfully Christmassy mulled red wine sangria! Spanish drink ideas don’t come any more traditional than Queimada, a Galician punch made with Spanish brandy and red wine, while a Wicked Chica Punch is exactly that! Wake up the Iberian way with a fiery Bloody Maria, and is it a drink, is it a dessert? Try a Cava gelatine for the best of both worlds! Our Spanish drinks recipes are truly with raising a toast to. Salud!