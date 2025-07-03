Sip in sunshine style with these sensational Spanish drinks ideas! Nothing says Spain quite like jug of chilled sangria - and we’ve got a spectacular selection, including a rose sangria spritzer, a hole-in-one Arnold Palmer sangria with iced tea, a cheeky tequila sunrise sangria and a wonderfully Christmassy mulled red wine sangria! Spanish drink ideas don’t come any more traditional than Queimada, a Galician punch made with Spanish brandy and red wine, while a Wicked Chica Punch is exactly that! Wake up the Iberian way with a fiery Bloody Maria, and is it a drink, is it a dessert? Try a Cava gelatine for the best of both worlds! Our Spanish drinks recipes are truly with raising a toast to. Salud!

