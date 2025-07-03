Food Network

Liquid Sunshine: Spanish Drinks Recipes

25 recipes
There are so many great Spanish drinks recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Delightful Spanish Drinks Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish drinks recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Sip in sunshine style with these sensational Spanish drinks ideas! Nothing says Spain quite like jug of chilled sangria - and we’ve got a spectacular selection, including a rose sangria spritzer, a hole-in-one Arnold Palmer sangria with iced tea, a cheeky tequila sunrise sangria and a wonderfully Christmassy mulled red wine sangria! Spanish drink ideas don’t come any more traditional than Queimada, a Galician punch made with Spanish brandy and red wine, while a Wicked Chica Punch is exactly that! Wake up the Iberian way with a fiery Bloody Maria, and is it a drink, is it a dessert? Try a Cava gelatine for the best of both worlds! Our Spanish drinks recipes are truly with raising a toast to. Salud!

Rose sangria spritzer

Wicked chica punch

David Rios's Aroma

Zingertini

Cava gelatine

Arnold Palmer Sangria

Bay breeze bliss

Bloody maria - Spanish bloody mary

Cava Sangria

Champagne granita

Champagne sangria

Mulled red wine sangria

peach sangria

Peach Sangria

Pisco Sour

Queimada

Sangria

Sangria Blanca

Silver sangria

Summer Sangrito

Tequila sunrise sangria

White Sangria

champagne cocktail

Champagne Cocktail

Cava cocktail

Mamma mia sangria

