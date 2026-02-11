Food Network

Stir, Shake, and Sip: Thai Drinks Recipes

12 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Featured Thai Drinks Recipes

There are so many great Thai drinks recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Posh Jasmine Iced Tea

Bayu Wiseso Pandu Resi's Gin and Juice

Chanchai Rodbamrung's Charlie Smith

Thai Coco Cocktail

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Gok Makes Perfect Summer Combo: Miso Aubergines & Thai Inspired Salad | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok Wan cooks up two tasty dishes for the perfect summer menu! Mouth watering smokey miso aubergines and one of his favourite crest Thai inspired salad.

A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK

Thai Cucumber Lemonade

Cool, zesty, and impossibly refreshing, this Thai cucumber lemonade is a sunshine sipper that's pure liquid chill in a glass.

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Thirst-Quenching Thai Drinks Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Thai drinks recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Refreshing flavours with a far out twist, these Thai drinks ideas are ace to taste! The fragrant swirl of jasmine-lemon ice tea, and the zing of a classic Thai cucumber lemonade bring the heat down, but if you’re looking for a serious wake-me-up, fresh ginger juice is one of those Thai drinks ideas that’s hard to beat! Chanchai Rodbamrung’s Charlie Smith with vodka, peach liqueur, and honey is a powerhouse pour, and Bayu Wiseso Pandu Resi’s gin and juice, with pink grapefruit juice, pomegranate syrup and pomelo is fruity fabulousness! Whether you’re relaxing at home or bringing a taste of Thailand to your next barbecue, our Thai drink recipes are guaranteed to refresh, revive, and make every sip true treat!

All Recipes

All
Thai
Drinks
alcohol
Party

Thai Coco Cocktail

Chanchai Rodbamrung's Charlie Smith

Bayu Wiseso Pandu Resi's Gin and Juice

Green monster and lychee TNT

Sans souci punch

Thai Cucumber Lemonade

Fresh Ginger Juice

Jasmine-Lemon Ice Tea

Posh Jasmine Iced Tea

Ginger and Cucumber Juice

Lychee Mojito

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Gojito

A fallback image for Food Network UK