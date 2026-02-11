Stir, Shake, and Sip: Thai Drinks Recipes
12 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic Thai drinks recipe, we've got a great selection of drink ideas from Thailand to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Thai Drinks Recipes
There are so many great Thai drinks recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Makes Perfect Summer Combo: Miso Aubergines & Thai Inspired Salad | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok Wan cooks up two tasty dishes for the perfect summer menu! Mouth watering smokey miso aubergines and one of his favourite crest Thai inspired salad.
Thai Cucumber Lemonade
Cool, zesty, and impossibly refreshing, this Thai cucumber lemonade is a sunshine sipper that's pure liquid chill in a glass.Discover Now
Thirst-Quenching Thai Drinks Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Thai drinks recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Refreshing flavours with a far out twist, these Thai drinks ideas are ace to taste! The fragrant swirl of jasmine-lemon ice tea, and the zing of a classic Thai cucumber lemonade bring the heat down, but if you’re looking for a serious wake-me-up, fresh ginger juice is one of those Thai drinks ideas that’s hard to beat! Chanchai Rodbamrung’s Charlie Smith with vodka, peach liqueur, and honey is a powerhouse pour, and Bayu Wiseso Pandu Resi’s gin and juice, with pink grapefruit juice, pomegranate syrup and pomelo is fruity fabulousness! Whether you’re relaxing at home or bringing a taste of Thailand to your next barbecue, our Thai drink recipes are guaranteed to refresh, revive, and make every sip true treat!