Refreshing flavours with a far out twist, these Thai drinks ideas are ace to taste! The fragrant swirl of jasmine-lemon ice tea, and the zing of a classic Thai cucumber lemonade bring the heat down, but if you’re looking for a serious wake-me-up, fresh ginger juice is one of those Thai drinks ideas that’s hard to beat! Chanchai Rodbamrung’s Charlie Smith with vodka, peach liqueur, and honey is a powerhouse pour, and Bayu Wiseso Pandu Resi’s gin and juice, with pink grapefruit juice, pomegranate syrup and pomelo is fruity fabulousness! Whether you’re relaxing at home or bringing a taste of Thailand to your next barbecue, our Thai drink recipes are guaranteed to refresh, revive, and make every sip true treat!

Read More