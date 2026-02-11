Delicious Thai Mushroom Recipes
8 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic Thai mushroom recipe, we've got a great selection of mushroom dishes from Thailand to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Thai Mushroom Recipes
There are so many great Thai mushroom recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Chef Daniel Clifford Makes A Quick And Delicious Wild Mushroom Risotto | My Greatest Dishes
Head chef of the two Michelin-starred Midsummer House, Daniel Clifford, shares his wild mushroom risotto recipe.
Asian Mushroom Soup
Fragrant, silky, and full of umami depth, this Asian mushroom soup with the flavours of Thailand is a bowl of comfort that balances earthiness, heat, and deliciousness in every spoonful.Discover Now
Mouthwatering Thai Mushroom Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Thai mushroom recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Is there mush-room in your culinary repertoire for something new? These Thai mushroom ideas are simply delicious. A tofu stir fry with fried rice is a time-honoured classic, and if you want to up your packed lunch game, a spicy mushroom salad is just the ticket. Thinking Thai mushroom dishes aren't for dinner parties? Think again! Steamed sea bass with ginger and mushrooms, or a Thai-style chicken, shiitake and tenderstem broccoli with noodles and coconut broth are sure-fire crowd-pleasers. Talking of parties, for classic finger food, money bags filled with fried tofu and red curry sauce are hand-held heaven! So whether you’re veggie-loving or meat-reducing, our Thai mushroom recipes promise a real fungi feast.