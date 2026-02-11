Sweet Heat: Thai Pork Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Thai pork recipe, we've got a great selection of pork dishes from Thailand to ensure you dine in style.
Bring home the bacon with this incredible collection of Thai pork ideas!
For easy weeknight wins, pork satay with a chunky peanut butter sauce, or DIY Asian pork lettuce cups, are quick and delicious, while for a fakeaway that’s miles better than a takeaway, spicy soy ribs with sweet and sour slaw is simply sensational. Cooking to impress? Our Thai pork dishes, such as kuay tiaw pad Thai, and char-grilled pork neck with vermicelli noodles, are guaranteed crowd-pleasers, and if you’re feeling adventurous, pork and cabbage dumplings in hot and sour soup is the true taste of Thailand.
Our range of fabulous Thai pork recipes bring a true feast to your table.
Featured Thai Pork Recipes
There are so many great Thai pork recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Wan's Ancient Char Siu Pork
Gok prepares some battered vegetables and marinated pork that brings out all the ancient Chinese flavours.
Spicy Soy Ribs with Sweet and Sour Slaw
These sensational spicy soy ribs with sweet and sour slaw are gloriously messy in the best way - smoky, tangy, finger-licking bites that are perfect for your next BBQ!Discover Now