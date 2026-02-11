Thai Pork Recipes

Bring home the bacon with this incredible collection of Thai pork ideas!

For easy weeknight wins, pork satay with a chunky peanut butter sauce, or DIY Asian pork lettuce cups, are quick and delicious, while for a fakeaway that’s miles better than a takeaway, spicy soy ribs with sweet and sour slaw is simply sensational. Cooking to impress? Our Thai pork dishes, such as kuay tiaw pad Thai, and char-grilled pork neck with vermicelli noodles, are guaranteed crowd-pleasers, and if you’re feeling adventurous, pork and cabbage dumplings in hot and sour soup is the true taste of Thailand.

Our range of fabulous Thai pork recipes bring a true feast to your table.