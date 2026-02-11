Food Network

Sweet Heat: Thai Pork Recipes

Bring home the bacon with this incredible collection of Thai pork ideas!

For easy weeknight wins, pork satay with a chunky peanut butter sauce, or DIY Asian pork lettuce cups, are quick and delicious, while for a fakeaway that’s miles better than a takeaway, spicy soy ribs with sweet and sour slaw is simply sensational. Cooking to impress? Our Thai pork dishes, such as kuay tiaw pad Thai, and char-grilled pork neck with vermicelli noodles, are guaranteed crowd-pleasers, and if you’re feeling adventurous, pork and cabbage dumplings in hot and sour soup is the true taste of Thailand.

Our range of fabulous Thai pork recipes bring a true feast to your table.

Featured Thai Pork Recipes

There are so many great Thai pork recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Gok prepares some battered vegetables and marinated pork that brings out all the ancient Chinese flavours.

These sensational spicy soy ribs with sweet and sour slaw are gloriously messy in the best way - smoky, tangy, finger-licking bites that are perfect for your next BBQ!

Amazing Thai Pork Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Thai pork recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Take your tastebuds on a trip to Thailand with these mouthwatering Thai pork ideas. Classics like pork and holy basil stir-fry, and marinated barbecued pork with hot noodle salad bring instant holiday vibes, and you can get your grill on with chicken and pork satay skewers with a garlicky zingy peanut sauce. Need a quick fix? Thai pork dishes such as green papaya salad with prawn and pork, or traditional steamed eggs, known as kai toon, are fast and fabulous, and if you’re having a party, look no further than a plateful of pork spring rolls with broccoli coleslaw, or Thai red curry Scotch eggs, an East meets West foodie fusion! Comfort food or quick and easy, our Thai pork recipes are pure porcine perfection!

Pork and Pate Banh Mi

Lemongrass Pork Ball, Prawn & Noodle Soup

Khao Tom (Thai Pork Porridge)

Pork spring roll with broccoli coleslaw

Griddled pork tenderloin with spicy chili-coconut tomato salad

Pork Rib Broth with Soft Rice Noodles

Green papaya salad with prawn & pork

Steamed Eggs (Kai Toon)

Kuay Tiaw Pad Thai

Spice rubbed pork tenderloin with Asian cole slaw

Char-grilled Pork Neck with Vermicelli Noodles

Marinated Barbecued Pork with Hot Noodle Salad

Chicken and Pork Satay Skewers

Pork and Ginger Stir-fry

Pork and Holy Basil Stir-fry

Thai Red Curry Scotch Eggs

Asian Pork Lettuce Cups

Spicy Soy Ribs with Sweet and Sour Slaw

Pork and Cabbage Dumplings in Hot and Sour Soup

Pork Satay

Thai Pork and Noodle Salad

