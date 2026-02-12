Food Network

Plant Power: Thai Tofu Recipes

8 recipes
Featured Thai Tofu Recipes

There are so many great Thai tofu recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Money Bags Filled with Fried Tofu in Red Curry Sauce

Lettuce Cups with Tofu and Beef

Herb Mushroom and Tofu in Golden Silk Nets

Gok Makes Perfect Summer Combo: Miso Aubergines & Thai Inspired Salad | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok Wan cooks up two tasty dishes for the perfect summer menu! Mouth watering smokey miso aubergines and one of his favourite crest Thai inspired salad.

Grilled Tofu and Chicken Pad Thai

Superstar chef Bobby Flay's iconic grilled tofu and chicken pad Thai brings the heat for a fiesta of fabulous Far East flavours!

Tasty Thai Tofu Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Thai tofu recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
In the mood for something tofu-lly delicious? These Thai tofu ideas take plant-based cooking to the next level! We’ve got delicious tofu stir-fries with roasted peanuts and fried rice, and for stunning party fare try crispy crunchy money bags filled with fried tofu in red curry sauce, or delicate but delicious herb mushroom and tofu in golden silk nets. For Thai tofu dishes that deliver big, bold flavour with minimal fuss, lettuce cups with tofu and beef, or an iconic grilled tofu and chicken pad Thai are hard to beat. Our Thai tofu recipes are a treasure trove of tasty treats!

Money Bags Filled with Fried Tofu in Red Curry Sauce

Grilled Tofu and Chicken Pad Thai

Vegetarian Pad Thai

Pad Thai (Thai Fried Glass Noodles)

Stir-Fried Tofu with Roasted Peanuts

Herb Mushroom and Tofu in Golden Silk Nets

Shortcut Noodle-Bowl Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce Cups with Tofu and Beef

