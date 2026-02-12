Plant Power: Thai Tofu Recipes
8 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Thai tofu recipe, we've got a great selection of tofu dishes from Thailand to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Thai Tofu Recipes
There are so many great Thai tofu recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Makes Perfect Summer Combo: Miso Aubergines & Thai Inspired Salad | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok Wan cooks up two tasty dishes for the perfect summer menu! Mouth watering smokey miso aubergines and one of his favourite crest Thai inspired salad.
Grilled Tofu and Chicken Pad Thai
Superstar chef Bobby Flay's iconic grilled tofu and chicken pad Thai brings the heat for a fiesta of fabulous Far East flavours!Discover Now
Tasty Thai Tofu Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Thai tofu recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
In the mood for something tofu-lly delicious? These Thai tofu ideas take plant-based cooking to the next level! We’ve got delicious tofu stir-fries with roasted peanuts and fried rice, and for stunning party fare try crispy crunchy money bags filled with fried tofu in red curry sauce, or delicate but delicious herb mushroom and tofu in golden silk nets. For Thai tofu dishes that deliver big, bold flavour with minimal fuss, lettuce cups with tofu and beef, or an iconic grilled tofu and chicken pad Thai are hard to beat. Our Thai tofu recipes are a treasure trove of tasty treats!