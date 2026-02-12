In the mood for something tofu-lly delicious? These Thai tofu ideas take plant-based cooking to the next level! We’ve got delicious tofu stir-fries with roasted peanuts and fried rice, and for stunning party fare try crispy crunchy money bags filled with fried tofu in red curry sauce, or delicate but delicious herb mushroom and tofu in golden silk nets. For Thai tofu dishes that deliver big, bold flavour with minimal fuss, lettuce cups with tofu and beef, or an iconic grilled tofu and chicken pad Thai are hard to beat. Our Thai tofu recipes are a treasure trove of tasty treats!

