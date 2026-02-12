For the noodles: Cook the noodles according to the package instructions. For the sauce: Stir together the brown sugar, tamarind, sriracha, lime juice and soy sauce in a small bowl until well combined. For the stir fry: Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the tofu and shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Push the tofu and shallots to the side, allowing the excess oil to drip down into the middle of the skillet. Add the beaten egg to the middle of the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally and chopping to break it up, until cooked through, about 30 seconds. Add the peppers and cook just to soften slightly, about 2 minutes. Add the cooked noodles, bean sprouts, scallions and sauce to the skillet. Combine the tofu and egg into the ingredients and stir-fry, coating the ingredients with the sauce, and simmer to thicken, 3 to 5 minutes. Pile the stir fry onto a serving plate and top with the peanuts and coriander. Serve immediately with lime wedges.

Tamarind paste is a puree of the fruit without the seeds and fibers. If you're using tamarind concentrate, dissolve it in 1 tablespoon hot water. If you have thicker scallions, slice them in half lengthwise before cutting into pieces.




