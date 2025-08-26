Boursin® Cheesy Mashed Potatoes
Method
Cook the Potatoes:
- Put diced potatoes into medium saucepan and fill with cold water
- Add large pinch of salt
- Turn heat to high and bring to boil
- Reduce to a simmer and cook until very tender, about 10 minutes
- Drain, reserving 60ml of potato water
Mash the Potatoes:
- Add Boursin Cheese, milk, reserved potato water, and pinch of pepper to potatoes
- Mash with potato masher or fork until smooth
Combine and Serve
- Add salt and pepper to taste
- Serve immediately
