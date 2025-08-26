Food Network

Boursin® Cheesy Mashed Potatoes

Boursin® Mashed Potatoes are a great dish for any Sunday dinner, friendly gathering, or special occasion. The warm, creamy potatoes complement any main dish while the Boursin Garlic & Herbs Cheese adds extra flavour.

Ingredients

Method

Cook the Potatoes:

  1. Put diced potatoes into medium saucepan and fill with cold water
  2. Add large pinch of salt
  3. Turn heat to high and bring to boil
  4. Reduce to a simmer and cook until very tender, about 10 minutes
  5. Drain, reserving 60ml of potato water

Mash the Potatoes:

  1. Add Boursin Cheese, milk, reserved potato water, and pinch of pepper to potatoes
  2. Mash with potato masher or fork until smooth

Combine and Serve

  1. Add salt and pepper to taste
  2. Serve immediately
