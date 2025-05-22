From the outside burrata may look like a ball of plain mozzarella cheese, but slice into it and you’ll find a centre filled with delicious velvety cream. We heated it on the grill along with cherry tomatoes to make a wonderfully gooey, creamy pasta sauce that’s packed with Italian flavour. Chicken breast is easy to grill up alongside and toss in, and a topping of crunchy breadcrumbs, lemony arugula and another ball of fresh burrata (oh yes!) make it picture-perfect.