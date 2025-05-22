Grill-Poached Tomato Butter Halibut
Ingredients
Method
- Prepare a grill for medium-high heat. Put a 12-inch enamelled cast-iron skillet on the grill and heat until very hot, about 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, drizzle the halibut with 2 tablespoons of the oil and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Rub the fillets to evenly coat. Drizzle the baguette pieces with 2 tablespoons oil. Drizzle the cut side of the lemon halves with 1 tablespoon oil. Toss together the mint, parsley and tarragon in a small bowl. Chop enough of the fennel fronds to yield 2 tablespoons, then toss with the herbs. Set aside.
- Drizzle the hot skillet with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, then add the shallots and sliced fennel. Cover the grill and cook, uncovering and stirring occasionally, until softened and browning on the edges, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cover and cook until the tomatoes are starting to burst, 3 to 5 minutes more. Add the wine and use a wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits. Add the butter and bring to a simmer. Sprinkle with half of the herb mixture. Nestle the fillets into the tomato mixture, cover the grill and cook for about 4 minutes.
- Add the baguette pieces and lemon halves to the grill cut-side down. Cover and continue to cook until the tops of the fillets start to turn opaque, and the baguette pieces and lemon halves are lightly charred on the bottom, about another 5 minutes. Squeeze the lemon halves over the fillets and sprinkle the remaining herb mixture over the whole dish. Serve immediately with the grilled bread.
