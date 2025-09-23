Food Network

Grilled Hogget Chops with Mint Sauce, Braised Peas and New Potatoes

Tender hogget, crisp potatoes, braised peas with salty bacon, and a punchy fresh mint sauce- Ravneet's dish brings together bold flavours and comforting textures.

Ingredients

  • Hogget Chops:

  • Braised Peas & Bacon:

  • Fresh Mint Sauce:

  • Roasted Cornish Potatoes:

Method

Roasted Cornish Potatoes

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan.
  2. Place the potatoes into a roasting tin, add the garlic and rosemary, season with salt and pepper and pour over the olive oil. Mix with a large spoon to make sure that the potatoes are coated in the oil.
  3. Roast for 30–35 minutes until golden and tender. Then add a squeeze of lemon juice and the mint.

Fresh Mint Sauce:

  1. Add the water to a medium saucepan, bring to the boil and stir in the sugar, stir until dissolved, add a pinch of salt. Boil for 5 minutes. Allow to cool completely.
  2. Stir in the vinegar and chopped mint.
  3. Leave to infuse while you prepare the rest.

Braised Peas & Bacon:

  1. In a large frying pan add the duck fat and place over a medium heat  and cook the bacon until golden.
  2. Add the shallot and cook gently until softened. Add some black pepper and salt.
  3. Stir in the peas and the white wine. Increase the heat and cook for 1 minute.  Add the  chicken stock. Braise for 10 minutes until the peas are tender and the stock has reduced

Lamb Chops:

  1. Rub the lamb chops with olive oil, crushed garlic, rosemary, salt, and pepper.
  2. Heat a frying pan or grill to high. Cook the chops for 2–3 minutes each side for medium, or to your liking.
  3. Rest the chops for 5 minutes before serving.

 

 

