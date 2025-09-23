Grilled Hogget Chops with Mint Sauce, Braised Peas and New Potatoes
Tender hogget, crisp potatoes, braised peas with salty bacon, and a punchy fresh mint sauce- Ravneet's dish brings together bold flavours and comforting textures.
Ingredients
Hogget Chops:
Braised Peas & Bacon:
Fresh Mint Sauce:
Roasted Cornish Potatoes:
Method
Roasted Cornish Potatoes
- Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan.
- Place the potatoes into a roasting tin, add the garlic and rosemary, season with salt and pepper and pour over the olive oil. Mix with a large spoon to make sure that the potatoes are coated in the oil.
- Roast for 30–35 minutes until golden and tender. Then add a squeeze of lemon juice and the mint.
Fresh Mint Sauce:
- Add the water to a medium saucepan, bring to the boil and stir in the sugar, stir until dissolved, add a pinch of salt. Boil for 5 minutes. Allow to cool completely.
- Stir in the vinegar and chopped mint.
- Leave to infuse while you prepare the rest.
Braised Peas & Bacon:
- In a large frying pan add the duck fat and place over a medium heat and cook the bacon until golden.
- Add the shallot and cook gently until softened. Add some black pepper and salt.
- Stir in the peas and the white wine. Increase the heat and cook for 1 minute. Add the chicken stock. Braise for 10 minutes until the peas are tender and the stock has reduced
Lamb Chops:
- Rub the lamb chops with olive oil, crushed garlic, rosemary, salt, and pepper.
- Heat a frying pan or grill to high. Cook the chops for 2–3 minutes each side for medium, or to your liking.
- Rest the chops for 5 minutes before serving.
