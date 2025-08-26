Hachis Parmentier with Boursin® Garlic & Herbs
4.00
()
Ingredients
Method
- Peel and dice the potatoes and transfer to a large pan, cover with cold water, generous amount of salt for 30 minutes.
- Dice the carrots, onion, shallot and garlic. Heat up a pan, add the 30g of butter and the carrots, onion, shallots and garlic. Fry for a few minutes until softened.
- Add the minced beef to the pan and cook for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
- Transfer the meat to your oven tin and set aside.
- Boil and cook the broccoli in salted water for 8-10 minutes. Drain the water, then mash the broccoli with a masher or a fork and add the Boursin to it.
- To make the purée, drain the water from the potatoes, then add the warm milk, the 50g of butter and season well with salt and pepper. Mash the potatoes with a masher to make the purée.
- Preheat oven to 220°C fan.
- To finish the Hachis, spread the purée on top of the mince, spoon the broccoli on top of the purée and make some swirls with a fork. Sprinkle some Boursin on top.
- Place in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes and serve hot with a small, dressed salad.
Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
()