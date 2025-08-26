Food Network

Hachis Parmentier with Boursin® Garlic & Herbs

Get cosy with a Boursin® Hachis Parmentier family dinner. Combine a comforting British shepherd’s pie with an indulgent French twist. Made with minced beef, mashed potatoes, spices, and Boursin cheese, this easy dish is perfect for a cold day. Try the recipe for yourself!

Ingredients

Method

  1. Peel and dice the potatoes and transfer to a large pan, cover with cold water, generous amount of salt for 30 minutes.
  2. Dice the carrots, onion, shallot and garlic. Heat up a pan, add the 30g of butter and the carrots, onion, shallots and garlic. Fry for a few minutes until softened.
  3. Add the minced beef to the pan and cook for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Transfer the meat to your oven tin and set aside.
  5. Boil and cook the broccoli in salted water for 8-10 minutes. Drain the water, then mash the broccoli with a masher or a fork and add the Boursin to it.
  6. To make the purée, drain the water from the potatoes, then add the warm milk, the 50g of butter and season well with salt and pepper. Mash the potatoes with a masher to make the purée.
  7. Preheat oven to 220°C fan.
  8. To finish the Hachis, spread the purée on top of the mince, spoon the broccoli on top of the purée and make some swirls with a fork. Sprinkle some Boursin on top.
  9. Place in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes and serve hot with a small, dressed salad.
