Ina Garten's Buttermilk Ranch Dressing with Bibb Lettuce

Crisp greens topped with tomato, red onion, and a creamy, herb-packed dressing. Fresh, bold, and effortlessly elegant. There's a reason why it's one of Ina's favourites.

Ingredients

Method

  1. Place the scallions, basil, lemon juice, mustard, olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the steel blade. Puree for 15 to 20 seconds to make a smooth mixture. 
  2. Add the mayonnaise, yogurt, and buttermilk and blend until smooth. Transfer the dressing to a container, cover, and refrigerate for 1 hour for the flavours to develop.
  3. Arrange the lettuce, tomatoes, and onion artfully on salad plates and drizzle with the dressing. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and serve.
