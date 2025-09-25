Ina Garten's Buttermilk Ranch Dressing with Bibb Lettuce
Ingredients
Method
- Place the scallions, basil, lemon juice, mustard, olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the steel blade. Puree for 15 to 20 seconds to make a smooth mixture.
- Add the mayonnaise, yogurt, and buttermilk and blend until smooth. Transfer the dressing to a container, cover, and refrigerate for 1 hour for the flavours to develop.
- Arrange the lettuce, tomatoes, and onion artfully on salad plates and drizzle with the dressing. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and serve.
