Ina Garten's Smoked Salmon Pizzas
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Think pineapple on a pizza is controversial? Ina's ready to go a step further with a recipe you'll hate to love.
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Ingredients
For the Dough:
To Assemble:
Mesclun with Lemon Dill Vinaigrette:
Method
- For the dough, combine the water, yeast, honey, and 3 tablespoons of olive oil in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the dough hook. Add 360g of the flour, then 2 teaspoons of salt and mix for about 10 minutes, slowly adding up to 1 more cup of flour to just keep the dough from sticking to the bowl. When the dough is ready, turn it out onto a floured board and knead by hand a dozen times. It should be smooth and elastic. Brush a medium bowl with olive oil, place the dough in the bowl, and turn it several times to cover lightly with oil. Cover the bowl with a clean, damp kitchen towel and set aside at room temperature for 30 minutes, until doubled in size.
- Divide the dough into 6 equal parts and roll each one into a smooth ball. Place the balls on a sheet pan and cover them with the damp towel. Allow the dough to rest for 10 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 260 degrees C. Sprinkle 3 sheet pans with cornmeal.
- If you've chilled the dough, leave it at room temperature for 30 minutes to allow it to come to room temperature. Press each piece of dough into a circle with your fingertips. Stretch the balls of dough into rough 8-inch circles and place them on the prepared sheet pans.
- Brush the dough with olive oil and bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until lightly browned and crisp, rotating the pans to bake evenly. Set aside to cool slightly.
- Whisk the mascarpone with 1 tablespoon of the chives, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Spread the mixture on the pizzas, and place one layer of smoked salmon on top.
- Place the pizzas on a serving board, top them with dressed mesclun, and serve immediately.
Mesclun with Lemon Dill Vinaigrette:
Serves: 6
- Whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, dill, salt, and pepper. Toss the mesclun greens with enough of the vinaigrette to moisten. Sprinkle with chives.
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Overall Rating:
4.00
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