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Ingredients
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Ina Garten's Smoked Salmon Pizzas

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Think pineapple on a pizza is controversial? Ina's ready to go a step further with a recipe you'll hate to love.

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Ingredients

  • For the Dough:

  • To Assemble:

  • Mesclun with Lemon Dill Vinaigrette:

Method

  1. For the dough, combine the water, yeast, honey, and 3 tablespoons of olive oil in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the dough hook. Add 360g of the flour, then 2 teaspoons of salt and mix for about 10 minutes, slowly adding up to 1 more cup of flour to just keep the dough from sticking to the bowl. When the dough is ready, turn it out onto a floured board and knead by hand a dozen times. It should be smooth and elastic. Brush a medium bowl with olive oil, place the dough in the bowl, and turn it several times to cover lightly with oil. Cover the bowl with a clean, damp kitchen towel and set aside at room temperature for 30 minutes, until doubled in size.
  2. Divide the dough into 6 equal parts and roll each one into a smooth ball. Place the balls on a sheet pan and cover them with the damp towel. Allow the dough to rest for 10 minutes.
  3. Preheat the oven to 260 degrees C. Sprinkle 3 sheet pans with cornmeal.
  4. If you've chilled the dough, leave it at room temperature for 30 minutes to allow it to come to room temperature. Press each piece of dough into a circle with your fingertips. Stretch the balls of dough into rough 8-inch circles and place them on the prepared sheet pans.
  5. Brush the dough with olive oil and bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until lightly browned and crisp, rotating the pans to bake evenly. Set aside to cool slightly.
  6. Whisk the mascarpone with 1 tablespoon of the chives, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Spread the mixture on the pizzas, and place one layer of smoked salmon on top.
  7. Place the pizzas on a serving board, top them with dressed mesclun, and serve immediately.

Mesclun with Lemon Dill Vinaigrette:

Serves:

  1. Whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, dill, salt, and pepper. Toss the mesclun greens with enough of the vinaigrette to moisten. Sprinkle with chives.


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