Ingredients
Method
- Combine the soy sauce, Coca-Cola, brown sugar, sesame oil, apple pear and garlic in a large bowl. Using whisk or fork, stir all the ingredients together until the sugar is dissolved and the garlic is distributed evenly. Add the short ribs and massage the marinade into the beef. Cover and allow the short ribs to marinate in the refrigerator at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours.
- Prepare a grill for direct cooking over high heat; preheat for at least 5 minutes. Wipe the grill grates with a lightly oiled towel right before cooking to clean any char and debris. This will give you great grill marks and keep the beef from sticking.
- Pat any marinade off the short ribs and grill for about 4 minutes on each side, or until desired doneness, moving the ribs around a bit if they start to flare up. Remove from the grill and sprinkle with salt. Garnish with the scallions and sesame seeds.
