Food Network
Overview
Ingredients
Method

Korean BBQ Short Ribs

4.00
(1)
Rate

"These ribs hit all the comfort-food flavour buttons for me: beefy, sweet, savory and salty. Eat them with your fingers or on a bed of warm white rice,” says Jet.

Ingredients

Method

  1. Combine the soy sauce, Coca-Cola, brown sugar, sesame oil, apple pear and garlic in a large bowl. Using whisk or fork, stir all the ingredients together until the sugar is dissolved and the garlic is distributed evenly. Add the short ribs and massage the marinade into the beef. Cover and allow the short ribs to marinate in the refrigerator at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours.
  2. Prepare a grill for direct cooking over high heat; preheat for at least 5 minutes. Wipe the grill grates with a lightly oiled towel right before cooking to clean any char and debris. This will give you great grill marks and keep the beef from sticking.
  3. Pat any marinade off the short ribs and grill for about 4 minutes on each side, or until desired doneness, moving the ribs around a bit if they start to flare up. Remove from the grill and sprinkle with salt. Garnish with the scallions and sesame seeds.


Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
()

Related Recipes

Korean Short Rib Tacos

Thai Green Curry with Chicken and Sweet Potato

Spicy Basil Beef (Pad Krapow)

Pork and Pate Banh Mi

Mapo Tofu

New Thai BBQ Chicken (Gai Yang)

Vietnamese Shrimp Spring Rolls

Spicy Shrimp and Pork Szechuan Wontons

Watch Now on discovery+