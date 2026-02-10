Ingredients
Filling:
Spicy Sauce:
Garnish:
Method
- For the filling: Combine the pork, shrimp, water chestnuts, bouillon powder, oyster sauce, chile flakes, garlic chives, scallions, egg and ginger in a large bowl, mixing together well.
- Lay one wonton wrapper in front of you. Cover the remaining wonton wrappers with a damp towel to keep them from drying out. Moisten the edges of the wonton wrapper with water. Place a heaping teaspoon of filling in the centre. Fold the wonton wrapper in half lengthwise, making sure the ends meet. Press down firmly on the ends to seal. Use your thumbs to push down on the edges of the filling to centre it. Keeping your thumbs in place, fold over the wonton wrapper one more time. Push the corners up and hold them in place between your thumb and index finger. Wet the corners with your fingers and bring the two ends together so that they overlap. Press them to seal the wonton. The finished product should resemble tortellini. Repeat with the remaining wontons and filling.
- Bring water to a boil in a large pot. Add the wontons in batches, making sure there is enough room for them to move about freely. Let the wontons boil for 5 to 8 minutes, until they rise to the top and the filling is cooked through. Remove and continue until all the wontons are cooked.
- For the spicy sauce: Meanwhile, combine the chile crisp, oyster sauce, bouillon powder, Sichuan peppercorns, garlic, garlic chives and ginger in a large bowl and stir to mix well. Remove and drain the wontons well and place them right into the sauce. Toss to coat well. Plate the spicy wontons in a bowl making sure to top with the crispy bits from the sauce. Garnish with the scallions, peanuts and sesame seeds. Serve hot.
