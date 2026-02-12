Heat a large skillet or wok over high heat for about 2 minutes. Swirl in the oil and at the first whisp of white smoke, add the Sichuan pepper powder, garlic and ginger and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in the ground meat, press flat and allow to brown for about 1 minute. Add the black bean sauce, then stir together with the garlic-ginger mixture and meat. Create the sauce by adding the doubanjiang sauce, dark soy sauce, thin soy sauce, sugar, chicken powder and 240ml water. Stir well and allow the sauce to come to a boil. Stir in the tofu to coat and let it simmer 3 to 5 minutes to absorb the sauce. Add the cornstarch slurry and allow to simmer until thickened to a light stew consistency, about 30 seconds. Taste and adjust as necessary, then top with the scallions.

Cook’s Note

To help the tofu absorb the mapo sauce, you can cook it in boiling water for 1 to 2 minutes first, then drain in a colander until you’re ready to add it to the skillet.



