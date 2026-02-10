Food Network
Vietnamese Shrimp Spring Rolls

These are quintessential to Vietnamese cuisine and found everywhere in Vietnam. Shrimp is classic, but rolls are a great base for any filling combination.

Vietnamese Recipes

  • Spring Rolls:

  • Hoisin Peanut Dipping Sauce:

  1. For the spring rolls: Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Boil the rice vermicelli noodles for about 5 minutes, or until al dente. Shock them in ice water to stop the cooking process, then drain them well.
  2. Spin the noodles in a salad spinner or drain with paper towels on top. Combine the noodles, lettuce and carrots in a bowl to make the filling.
  3. To make rolls, soak a piece of rice paper in a bowl of warm water for about 15 seconds, until it starts to soften, then place it on a cutting board. As the rice paper dries, place about 1/2 cup noodle filling in the center and top it with the basil, mint, cilantro, 2 pieces of shrimp and a garlic chive.
  4. Roll from the bottom up, containing the filling with your fingers. Once the bottom paper rolls over once, push down to flatten it a little. Fold in the two sides snugly, then roll up the parcel. Lay it seam side down on a serving plate. Continue with the remaining rice papers and filling.
  5. For the hoisin peanut dipping sauce: Combine the hoisin sauce, peanut butter, chile crisp and water as needed in a bowl and mix well.
  6. Serve the spring rolls with the hoisin sauce.


